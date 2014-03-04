Preview: Alabama at Kentucky

Another overhyped and underperforming Kentucky squad is struggling as the pivotal month of March arrives and the No. 24 Wildcats will attempt to begin a turnaround when they host Alabama on Tuesday. Kentucky has lost three of its last five games – including Saturday’s embarrassing 72-67 loss to struggling South Carolina – and has eight defeats overall after preseason prognosticators suggested the Wildcats might not lose all season. Alabama is winless in 13 road or neutral-court games this season.

Kentucky coach John Calipari was ejected midway through the second half of the loss to the Gamecocks and has repeatedly criticized the freshman-laden team in recent weeks. On Monday, Calipari changed his approach and accepted some of the blame for the underachieving campaign. “Basically, it’s on me. I don’t put this on 18, 19-year-old kids,” Calipari said on the SEC coaches teleconference. “They don’t know. You think they know why they’re going through what they’re going through? Most cases, they don’t.”

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT ALABAMA (12-17, 6-10 SEC): Guards Trevor Releford and Levi Randolph have been superb of late with Releford (team-best 18.8 points per game) averaging 21.1 points over the last seven games and Randolph (9.6) emerging to average 23.3 on 60 percent shooting over the past three games. Randolph scored 24 points in Saturday’s victory over Auburn two games after scoring a career-best 33 against Missouri. Freshman forward Shannon Hale (8.5) was named the SEC Freshman of the Week after averaging 17 points and 6.5 rebounds in two games last week.

ABOUT KENTUCKY (21-8, 11-5): The humbling defeat to South Carolina will only serve as fuel for the stretch run in the eyes of freshman guard Aaron Harrison, who ranks third on the team in scoring at 13.8. “It’s frustrating to lose but we know what we can do,” Harrison said. “We talk about it. Even after the game we know we’re going to make a run and it will be a great story for everyone to talk about.” Freshman forward Julius Randle leads the Wildcats in scoring (15.5) and rebounding (10.4) while freshman guard James Young averages 14.6 points.

TIP-INS

1. Alabama won last season’s lone matchup 59-55 for only its second win in the last nine meetings.

2. Randle has 15 double-doubles and his 303 rebounds rank fourth all-time among Kentucky freshman.

3. Releford ranks sixth in school history in 1,825 career points, and stands 36 points behind fifth-place Jerry Harper (1952-56).

PREDICTION: Kentucky 74, Alabama 68