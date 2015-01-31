Preview: Alabama at Kentucky

Already the first SEC team in nearly 50 years to start 20-0, No. 1 Kentucky can inch closer to the best start in school history Saturday when it takes on visiting Alabama for the second time this season. The Wildcats defeated Missouri on Thursday to match the fantastic start of Adolph Rupp’s 1965-66 squad and now face a rematch with a team they easily handled Jan. 17. “There’s a reason you play the games,” head coach John Calipari told the media. “The last score does not matter. Whether you won or lost has no bearing on the game you’re about to play, especially in college.”

Since scoring a season-low 48 points and falling by 22 points to the Wildcats, the Crimson Tide have played three games decided by two points apiece. A win over Auburn was sandwiched between an overtime loss at Arkansas and a home defeat to Florida. “They’re obviously the No. 1 team in the country for a reason,” head coach Anthony Grant told reporters after the first meeting. “You look at the size, the length, their ability to defend. It was difficult to find quality shots.”

TV: 7 p.m. ET, SEC.

ABOUT ALABAMA (13-7, 3-4 SEC): If the Crimson Tide is to pull off the upset, they will likely have to do so from inside the arc, where they have shot a robust 53.8 percent this season, and at the foul line, where they convert 73.5 percent of their free throws. Grant’s team, which will be without second-leading scoring Ricky Tarrant due to a lower leg injury, was outscored 16-3 at the foul line in the first meeting. The Tide will also need to do better than the 21 rebounds and four assists they mustered in the first meeting if they are to win in Lexington, where they are 10-54 all-time.

ABOUT KENTUCKY (20-0, 7-0 SEC): Because they are so deep and talented, the Wildcats present a unique challenge in that you never know which players to key on defensively. One night it might be Aaron and Andrew Harrison, the twins who combined for 26 against Missouri, while the next day it could be underclassmen such as Devin Booker, Tyler Ulis and Dakari Johnson, who combined to put up 35 points in the first meeting with Alabama. “I’ve been in this league 17 years, a lot of really good Kentucky teams,” Grant told the media when asked if this is the best Kentucky team he has faced. “It’s hard to really rate them.”

TIP-INS

1. The 1965-66 Kentucky squad started 23-0 before eventually falling to Texas Western in the national title game.

2. The Wildcats need five wins to equal the best start in school history, which was accomplished by Rupp’s 1953-54 team.

3. After posting an average margin of victory of 27.4 points during its nonconference schedule, Kentucky has seen that number tip to 17 in seven SEC games.

PREDICTION: Kentucky 79, Alabama 51