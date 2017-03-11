Two more wins in the SEC Tournament would earn Alabama an unlikely automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament – but one more might be enough to make the Crimson Tide an interesting topic for the selection committee. The fifth-seeded Crimson Tide aim for their 20th victory when they face surging No. 1 seed Kentucky in an SEC Tournament semifinal Saturday afternoon in Nashville.

Alabama is in the conference semifinals for the first time since 2013 after a 64-53 win over No. 4 South Carolina on Friday. "We've had an up-and-down year in a lot of ways and haven't been able to put together complete games, especially in back-to-back games, but we did it tonight,” Alabama coach Avery Johnson told reporters. “I'm proud of our guys. They were hard-nosed, they fought and they were scrappy.” The Crimson Tide have a much bigger challenge ahead, as Kentucky has won a season-best nine straight games including a 71-60 victory over No. 8 seed Georgia in the quarterfinals. The Wildcats won the only regular-season meeting, 67-58 at Alabama on Feb. 11 and have won seven straight in the series.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, SEC Network

ABOUT ALABAMA (19-13): The Crimson Tide have a terrific freshman duo of their own in Braxton Key (12.2 points, 5.7 rebounds) and Dazon Ingram (10.4 points, 4.5 rebounds), as well as a deep bench of role players capable of making big contributions. Key, a Nashville native, continued his homecoming with 18 points against South Carolina and Riley Norris (9.0 points) added 12 points. The key for Alabama is its stout defense, which was in top form in holding the Gamecocks to 36.7 percent overall and 4-of-17 from 3-point range.

ABOUT KENTUCKY (27-5): The Wildcats proved they are more than a one-man team by beating Georgia despite a season-low two points from leading scorer Malik Monk (20.6 points). Fellow freshman De’Aaron Fox (15.7 points, 5.0 assists) and sophomore guard Isaiah Briscoe (13.1 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.3 assists) scored 20 points apiece against the Bulldogs, and freshman Bam Adebayo (13.3 points, 7.7 rebounds) recorded a double-double to carry Kentucky. Monk’s recent struggles are cause for concern, though, as he has scored just eight points on 3-for-17 shooting over the past two games.

TIP-INS

1. Kentucky is 18-0 when holding opponents to 72 points or fewer.

2. Alabama is 16-2 when attempting more free throws than its opponent.

3. Kentucky F Derek Willis has 10 blocked shots over his past three games, including a season-high four against Georgia.

PREDICTION: Kentucky 73, Alabama 67