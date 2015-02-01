Kentucky improves to 21-0 with win over Alabama

LEXINGTON, Ky. - Top-ranked Kentucky remained unbeaten and is the lone undefeated team in the nation.

That meant little to coach John Calipari after the Wildcats improved to 21-0 with a 70-55 victory over Alabama at Rupp Arena on Saturday.

“I told my team, ‘you lose today, you’re 20-1’” Calipari said. So (what)? But you lose in March, your season is over. I’d rather they win them all, but if they don‘t, they don‘t.?

Calipari is not concerned with winning every game. His focus is on improving over the rest of the season.

“The question is how good can we be and I don’t know yet,” Calipari said. “I?m just trying to get our guys to that next level.”

Since Kentucky had played in a bruising game at Missouri on Thursday night, during which 54 fouls were called, there was concern the Wildcats might be sluggish when facing Alabama less than 48 hours later. Instead, Kentucky roared out to a 22-7 lead and never looked back.

Kentucky shot a season-best 58.5 percent from the field, making 24-of-41 shots. Most impressive was 7-of-15 from three-point range. The Wildcats’ floor game was nearly spotless as well with just five turnovers.

Alabama, for its part, did better than most teams against one of the nation’s best defenses. The Tide shot 45.9 percent on 17-of-37, but committed 13 turnovers.

Kentucky, 8-0 in the SEC, was without freshman forward Trey Lyles, sidelined by illness, but the rest of the big men more than filled the void.

Freshman forward Karl-Anthony Towns and junior forward Willie Cauley-Stein each scored 12 points. Both were 4-for-4 from the field. Sophomore forward Marcus Lee added eight points and shot 4-of-5.

“Any time you can have those guys going at you together, it kind of wears on you,” Alabama coach Anthony Grant said.

The win continued an impressive string for Kentucky. The Wildcats trailed for just 20 seconds against Alabama. Through 21 games, UK has trailed only 103 minutes, 43 seconds out of 855 possible minutes.

Alabama (13-8, 3-5) was led in scoring by sophomore forward Shannon Hale with 13 points. Senior guard Levi Randolph added 12 and junior center Retin Obasohan had 11.

Alabama entered the season with a respectable 4-4 all-time record when facing the No. 1-ranked team in America. But that mark would be severely tested as the Crimson Tide’s game in Lexington was their second against No. 1 Kentucky in a span of just 14 days.

The unbeaten Wildcats won the first meeting, 70-48, on Jan. 17 in Tuscaloosa. No starter reached double figures for Kentucky that day, with reserves Devin Booker, Tyler Ulis and Dakari Johnson leading the win. Guards Levi Randolph and Rodney Cooper paced Alabama with 13 and 10 points, respectively.

In the rematch in Lexington, one Kentucky starter wasted little time making his own mark this time around. Towns scored 10 points in the first 10 minutes, hitting all four field goals and two free throws. Towns finished the half with 12 points.

Towns’ play helped spearhead a 15-2 run that pushed Kentucky on top of Alabama, 22-7, midway through the first half. The Wildcats made 9-of-12 shots during that run.

Kentucky went on to lead 37-24 at intermission. The Wildcats shot 56.5 percent, hitting 13-of-23. Big men led the way as Towns was 4-for-4, Lee was 3-3 and Cauley-Stein was 2-2.

Alabama shot 44.4 percent, 8-of-18, but committed 10 turnovers. Randolph topped the Tide with seven points.

NOTES: Kentucky is off to the third best start in school history, 112 total seasons. The next target in second place is the 1965-66 UK team that started 23-0. ...? UK coach John Calipari now has 21 consecutive 20-win seasons, the most of any active Division I coach and trails only North Carolina’s Dean Smith (27) for the all-time record. ... Alabama arrived in Lexington battling huge historical odds. The Crimson Tide entered with a 6-22 record at Rupp Arena.