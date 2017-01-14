Collins haunts LSU in Alabama's win over Tigers

Former LSU guard Corban Collins came off the bench to score a game-high 24 points as Alabama defeated LSU 81-66 in an SEC game Saturday afternoon at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, La.

Collins, who played at Morehead State between LSU and Alabama, had a season-high point total to help the Crimson Tide overcome a slow start.

Riley Norris had 20 points and Donta Hall added 13 for the Crimson Tide (10-6, 3-1).

Duop Reath and Skylar Mays led LSU with 12 points each and Antonio Blakeney and Aaron Epps scored 11 each. Blakeney left the game with a leg injury with a minute remaining.

LSU (9-7, 1-4) had a 33-28 halftime lead after holding Alabama to 28 percent (9-of-32) shooting in the first half, the lowest first-half percentage by any Tigers opponent this season.

The Tide started the second half with more offensive efficiency. Norris scored six points as Alabama evened the score at 39 barely four minutes into the half.

The score was tied again at 48 midway through the half before Collins' 3-pointer gave the Tide the lead.

It was tied again at 56 before Norris made consecutive 3-pointers, Hall added a basket and Collins made a 3-pointer that gave Alabama a 67-56 lead with three minutes left.

LSU, which allowed 95 and 92 points in losing its last two games, opened in a 2-3 zone and played better defense in the early going.

Alabama made just one field goal in the first six minutes as the Tigers took a 12-7 lead.

Hall made a basket and Collins made a 3-pointer to pull the Tide even at 12.

Jalyn Patterson's 3-pointer helped LSU regain a five-point lead at 21-16.

Jimmie Taylor scored four points and Collins made a 3-pointer as Alabama took a 27-26 lead.

Mays scored four points as the Tigers finished on a 7-1 run to take a 33-28 halftime lead.

Alabama hosts Missouri on Wednesday. The Tigers visit Auburn on Wednesday.