Alabama 76, LSU 69

Senior guard Retin Obasohan scored a career-best 35 points and Alabama won its fifth consecutive game by posting a 76-69 victory over LSU on Wednesday in Southeastern Conference play at Baton Rouge, La.

Sophomore forward Riley Norris collected a career-high 16 rebounds as the Crimson Tide (16-9, 7-6) continued their recent surge. Sophomore guard Justin Coleman scored 21 points and made five 3-pointers and senior guard Arthur Edwards had 12 points on four 3-pointers.

Sophomore forward Craig Victor II had a career-best 21 points for the Tigers (16-10, 9-4), who fell a half-game behind first-place Kentucky in the SEC. Freshman forward Ben Simmons had 20 points and 10 rebounds and senior guard Keith Hornsby scored 18 points.

Alabama closed the game with a 14-7 finishing kick and all but put the game away when a floater by Obasohan made it 71-63 advantage with 1:28 remaining. LSU moved within five on Hornsby’s 3-pointer with 27 seconds left before Obasohan restored the three-possession advantage with two free throws with 25.6 seconds to play.

The Tigers led by eight points after a 3-pointer by junior guard Tim Quarterman with 15:49 remaining before Coleman scored eight points during a 10-1 surge to give Alabama a 48-47 lead. LSU moved back ahead by two points before Obasohan scored a tying layup with 11:11 left to become the 49th player in Crimson Tide history to reach 1,000 career points.

Obasohan’s three-point play gave Alabama a 56-53 lead with 9:24 to play and Norris hit a jumper to make it 62-58 with 5:54 left. The Tigers scored the next four points to tie at 62 before Edwards knocked down a 3-pointer with 3:26 left to start a 7-0 run.

Alabama held an early four-point lead before LSU went on a 13-3 surge for a 17-11 lead and never trailed again in the first half. Obasohan scored four straight points late in the half but Simmons hit two free throws with 5.6 seconds left to give the Tigers a 36-31 lead at the break.