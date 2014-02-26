Preview: Alabama at Mississippi

In a span of two weeks, Mississippi has dropped from sole possession of third place in the Southeastern Conference into a cluster of teams trying to climb above .500 in league play. A four-game losing streak has put a serious damper on the NCAA Tournament hopes of the Rebels, who will host Alabama on Wednesday. ”I’m not talking NCAA Tournament with this team,“ Ole Miss coach Andy Kennedy told reporters. ”I’m talking, ‘Let’s improve. Let’s win a game.’ It’s been two weeks since we won a game.”

The Rebels squandered two chances to enhance their postseason credentials with consecutive home losses - falling to new No. 1 Florida 75-71 on Saturday four days after absorbing a 14-point loss against Kentucky. The Crimson Tide are coming off an impressive 80-73 home win over Missouri on Saturday and will be seeking back-to-back victories for the first time since Jan. 4-7. It was the second win in eight games for Alabama, which started Ole Miss’ current skid with a 67-64 victory on Feb. 11.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT ALABAMA (11-16, 5-9 SEC): Levi Randolph was mired in an awful offensive swoon until busting out with a career-high 33 points against Missouri - nine more than he scored in his previous seven games combined. The Tide needs another reliable scoring option due to the absence of third-leading scorer Nick Jacobs, who has missed the last two games after he was granted an indefinite leave of absence by coach Anthony Grant to work on some off-the-court issues. Trevor Releford is averaging 23.2 points in the last five games, including 26 and a game-winning 3-pointer versus Ole Miss.

ABOUT MISSISSIPPI (16-11, 7-7): Marshall Henderson erupted for five 3-pointers and 22 first-half points but was held scoreless in the second half as the Rebels were unable to hold off Florida down the stretch. Jarvis Summers had his second straight 20-point game, but he was held to only nine points in the earlier matchup versus Alabama - the only time in the last 17 games he has failed to score in double digits. Summers is the only player in the SEC to rank among the top 10 in scoring (17.1 points per game) and field goal percentage (49.7) and top five in assists (3.8).

TIP-INS

1. Henderson has hit a 3-pointer in 160 consecutive games, tying Pat Bradley’s SEC career record.

2. Releford is seven points shy of becoming the seventh player in school history to score 1,800 in his career.

3. Ole Miss has won 13 of the past 16 home matchups against Alabama, which has lost 10 straight SEC road games.

PREDICTION: Ole Miss 76, Alabama 69