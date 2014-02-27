(Updated: CORRECTS Mississippi conference record in graph 2)

Mississippi 79, Alabama 67: Jarvis Summers scored 20 points and the host Rebels fought off a second-half comeback to halt a four-game losing streak.

Martavious Newby had 15 points and 10 rebounds off the bench as Mississippi (17-11, 8-7 SEC) handed Alabama its 14th consecutive loss away from home and 11th straight conference road defeat. Marshall Henderson had 13 points and Aaron Jones scored 12 as the Rebels avenged a three-point loss to the Crimson Tide on Feb. 11.

Freshman Shannon Hale scored a career-high 27 points and grabbed nine rebounds for Alabama (11-17, 5-10), which fell for the seventh time in nine games. Trevor Releford scored 14 of his 16 points in the second half for the Tide.

Henderson scored 11 of the first 15 points for the Rebels, who opened a 10-point lead nine minutes into the game. Hale had 16 points and Randolph hit back-to-back baskets as Alabama cut the deficit to 30-25, but Ole Miss responded with an 8-0 burst en route to a 43-28 edge at halftime.

Hale netted eight points and Randolph and Releford each scored five in a row as the Tide cut a 17-point lead to seven with just under nine minutes to play, but Newby answered with a layup and a 3-pointer to push the margin back to a dozen. A 6-0 burst by Alabama sliced the lead to 64-58 with just over six minutes left, but Summers and Jones hit jumpers in a 7-1 spurt for a 71-59 lead with just over four minutes to go.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Henderson’s first 3-pointer in the opener two minutes gave him at least one in 61 consecutive games, breaking the SEC career record held by former Arkansas sharpshooter Pat Bradley. ... Releford became the seventh player in school history to score 1,800 points in his career. ... Rebels PG Derrick Millinghaus was suspended indefinitely for a violation of team rules, coach Andy Kennedy announced Wednesday.