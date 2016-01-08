FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ole Miss 74, Alabama 66
Sections
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Houston quickens pace of Harvey recovery as new storm threatens U.S.
Harvey Aftermath
Houston quickens pace of Harvey recovery as new storm threatens U.S.
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US College Basketball
January 8, 2016 / 4:30 AM / 2 years ago

Ole Miss 74, Alabama 66

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Ole Miss 74, Alabama 66

Junior forward Sebastian Saiz recorded 21 points and 16 rebounds to lead Ole Miss to a 74-66 victory over visiting Alabama on Thursday at The Pavilion in Oxford, Miss.

Guard Stefan Moody also scored 21 points for the Rebels (11-3, 1-1 SEC).

Senior guard Retin Obasohan scored 23 points for the Crimson Tide (9-4, 0-1). Senior guard Arthur Edwards added 17.

Ole Miss mounted an early 9-2 run and took a 17-8 lead on a putback by freshman forward Marcanvis Hymon. The Rebels went up 25-15 on a three-point play by forward Tomasz Gielo, but Alabama responded with a 10-2 run to cut the deficit to two. Edwards made a 3-pointer moments later to give his team a 30-29 lead, sparking a 13-3 run that put the Crimson Tide up 40-32 at the half.

Ole Miss outscored Alabama 12-4 to start the second half, tying the game on a layup by junior guard Rasheed Brooks. The Crimson Tide quickly regained the lead and maintained a slight advantage until the Rebels staged an 11-0 run to take a 59-52 lead.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.