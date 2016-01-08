Ole Miss 74, Alabama 66

Junior forward Sebastian Saiz recorded 21 points and 16 rebounds to lead Ole Miss to a 74-66 victory over visiting Alabama on Thursday at The Pavilion in Oxford, Miss.

Guard Stefan Moody also scored 21 points for the Rebels (11-3, 1-1 SEC).

Senior guard Retin Obasohan scored 23 points for the Crimson Tide (9-4, 0-1). Senior guard Arthur Edwards added 17.

Ole Miss mounted an early 9-2 run and took a 17-8 lead on a putback by freshman forward Marcanvis Hymon. The Rebels went up 25-15 on a three-point play by forward Tomasz Gielo, but Alabama responded with a 10-2 run to cut the deficit to two. Edwards made a 3-pointer moments later to give his team a 30-29 lead, sparking a 13-3 run that put the Crimson Tide up 40-32 at the half.

Ole Miss outscored Alabama 12-4 to start the second half, tying the game on a layup by junior guard Rasheed Brooks. The Crimson Tide quickly regained the lead and maintained a slight advantage until the Rebels staged an 11-0 run to take a 59-52 lead.