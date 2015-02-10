Preview: Alabama at Mississippi State

Alabama figures to be shorthanded Tuesday when the Crimson Tide visit Mississippi State, but it’s unclear exactly how many players will be out. Coach Anthony Grant’s squad played without two of its top guards on Saturday as both Ricky Tarrant and Retin Obasohan missed the 71-60 loss at LSU due to injuries. Tarrant is expected to miss his fourth straight game with a leg injury, while Obasohan is listed as doubtful after missing Saturday’s contest with a hand injury.

The Crimson Tide, who have lost six of their last eight, might also be without reserve forward Michael Kessens, who left Saturday’s game with a leg injury and did not return. Alabama has won four in a row against Mississippi State, which has lost three of its last five and sits next-to-last in the league in scoring at 61.9 points per game. Bulldogs guard Craig Sword, one of their three players averaging in double figures in league play, will look to bounce back after being held to five points in Saturday’s 61-41 loss at Arkansas.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, SEC Network

ABOUT ALABAMA (14-9, 4-6 SEC): With both Tarrant and Obasohan unavailable, freshman Justin Coleman made his first start in league play against LSU and scored three points on 1-of-10 shooting. While Coleman struggled against the Tigers, fellow freshman Riley Norris made a case for more playing time with 12 points and a season-high 12 rebounds. Guard Levi Randolph averages a team-high 14.9 points while playing 34.5 minutes per game for the Crimson Tide, who are allowing 61 points per game during SEC play.

ABOUT MISSISSIPPI STATE (11-12, 4-6): The Bulldogs were held to nine points on 2-of-21 shooting in the first half of Saturday’s loss to Arkansas before shooting 50 percent after the break. Nine players are averaging at least 11 minutes in league play, including forward Gavin Ware, who is shooting 47.1 percent and averaging a team-high 9.2 rebounds. Sophomore guard I.J. Ready has made 22 consecutive foul shots entering Tuesday’s contest, while Alabama native Roquez Johnson is shooting 47 percent from the field in SEC play.

TIP-INS

1. Mississippi State has won six out of the last 10 meetings against Alabama in Starkville.

2. Alabama G Rodney Cooper is 18 points away from reaching 1,000 for his career.

3. Sword scored 12 points in last season’s 80-61 loss to the Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa.

PREDICTION: Mississippi State 62, Alabama 58