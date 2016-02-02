Preview: Alabama at Mississippi State

Alabama and Mississippi State are both languishing near the bottom of the SEC standings with 2-6 conference records. The deadlock will be broken regardless of who prevails when Alabama visits Mississippi State on Tuesday.

The Bulldogs have two wins in three games after starting conference play with five straight losses and another victory seems possible since Alabama has been unable to win conference matchups on the road. The Crimson Tide have won their last five meetings with Mississippi State and seven of their last eight, including a 55-51 road victory on Feb. 10, 2015. Alabama’s strongest point is its defense, which looked great in a recent win over Tennessee, but scoring and turnovers remain areas of concern for coach Avery Johnson. The Bulldogs sport a deeper offense than the Crimson Tide and tend to raise their level of defensive play at home, limiting opponents to an average of six fewer points than usual.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, SEC Network

ABOUT ALABAMA (11-9, 2-6 SEC): Retin Obasohan leads the team with 15.6 points per game and 28 steals. Shannon Hale - the only other Alabama player averaging double figures in scoring - is probable to play Tuesday after suffering a foot injury in a loss to South Carolina. Jimmie Taylor is the team’s top rebounder with 206 boards, but Riley Norris leads Alabama with 34 offensive rebounds - one more than Taylor.

ABOUT MISSISSIPPI STATE (9-11, 2-6): Gavin Ware holds team-high averages in points (15.7), rebounds (7.3), and blocks (1.3), but he missed Saturday’s contest with a concussion and is questionable for Tuesday. Malik Newman - second on the team with 13.7 points per game - is shooting 42.3 percent from 3-point range on a team-high 123 attempts. I.J. Ready is dealing with an ankle injury but is considered probable to play.

TIP-INS

1. The Bulldogs defeated conference-worst Missouri 76-62 without Ware in the lineup.

2. Alabama’s offense is averaging 61 points in road games - 9.1 fewer than it is allowing on defense.

3. The Bulldogs will visit the Crimson Tide to complete the season series on Feb. 20.

PREDICTION: Mississippi State 67, Alabama 63