Preview: Alabama at Mississippi State

After completing relatively weak non-conference schedules, Alabama and Mississippi State crank up the competition level a notch when they open SEC play Tuesday in Starkville, Miss. Alabama has won six of the last seven meetings and has been victorious in three straight visits to Mississippi State.

A four-game winning streak in Starkville would be unprecedented for the Crimson Tide, who have won two straight contests - including an 83-60 drubbing of Stetson on Thursday. Alabama lost all three of its matchups against major-conference opponents during the non-conference schedule, falling to Texas and Oregon on the road and Clemson at home, but coach Avery Johnson believes his team is ready for SEC competition. “I think we are prepared mentally and physically to respond in SEC play, and I'm looking forward to seeing what happens," Johnson told reporters. The Bulldogs are looking for their first four-game winning streak under second-year coach Ben Howland, having won their last three contests by an average of 24.7 points following a 77-54 rout of Missouri-Kansas City on Thursday.

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, SEC Network

ABOUT ALABAMA (7-5): The Crimson Tide count on a deep bench, as their reserves are outscoring their counterparts by an average of 12.4 points and no member of the team is averaging double digits. Freshmen Braxton Key (9.7 points, five rebounds) and Dazon Ingram (9.7 points, 3.8 assists) lead a group of eight players who score at least 5.9 points per game. Corban Collins (8.4 points) has missed the last two games with a groin injury, and if he is unable to play against Mississippi State, the Crimson Tide will be without their top 3-point shooter.

ABOUT MISSISSIPPI STATE (9-3): The Bulldogs are young, with two freshmen and two sophomores among the starting five. The backcourt duo of sophomore Quinndary Weatherspoon (19.1 points, 4.7 rebounds) and senior I.J. Ready (10.7 points, 5.1 assists) leads the way at the offensive end, with freshman guard Tyson Carter (10.1 points) and sophomore forward Aric Holman (10, 6.5 rebounds) also averaging double digits in points. Sophomore swingman Xavian Stapleton has been a solid addition since returning from a knee injury, averaging 7.3 points over 14.7 minutes in his first three games back.

TIP-INS

1. The magic number for the Crimson Tide has been 62 – they’re 7-0 when holding teams below that number but 0-5 when allowing 62 or more points.

2. Mississippi State is 8-0 when shooting 45 percent or better and has topped 50 percent in its last two games.

3. The Bulldogs are 7-0 when outrebounding the opposition, while Alabama has averaged 14.5 more boards than its last two foes and 4.8 more overall this season.

PREDICTION: Alabama 68, Mississippi State 65