Alabama 82, Mississippi State 80 (OT)
February 3, 2016 / 4:55 AM / 2 years ago

Alabama 82, Mississippi State 80 (OT)

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

EditorsNote: fixing spelling of Obasohan in first graph

Alabama 82, Mississippi State 80 (OT)

Alabama guard Retin Obasohan led the visiting Crimson Tide with 25 points, including a jump shot late in regulation that forced overtime, in an 82-80 victory over Mississippi State in an SEC game Tuesday night in Starkville, Miss.

Mississippi State guard Gavin Ware scored 28 points to lead the Bulldogs (9-12 overall, 2-7 in the SEC).

Alabama guard Justin Coleman’s three-pointer with 1:13 remaining in overtime put the Crimson Tide (12-9, 3-6) ahead 79-76. After Mississippi State guard Fred Thomas answered with a jumper with 10 seconds left, Coleman made two free throws with nine seconds left to put Alabama ahead 81-78.

Mississippi State guard Travis Daniels converted a layup with two seconds remaining. After the Bulldogs called a timeout, Alabama guard Riley Norris was fouled. He made the first free throw but missed the second, which did not allow the Bulldogs to get off a good shot as the game ended.

After Mississippi State built a seven-point lead with 5:04 left in regulation, Alabama rallied and tied the game at 67 with 1:03 left in regulation on a jump shot by Obasohan.

Mississippi State guard Craig Sword missed a free throw with eight seconds left, and a putback attempt by guard I.J. Ready did not fall, sending the game into overtime.

A collapse by Alabama in the second half enabled Mississippi State to get back in the game after the Bulldogs fell behind 51-42 with 13:14 left in regulation. Mississippi State did not take a lead in the game until guard Fred Thomas made a three-pointer with 9:49 remaining to put the Bulldogs ahead 53-51.

The 14-0 run ended on a three-pointer by Ready to increase Mississippi State’s lead to 56-51 with 8:54 remaining.

Alabama’s scoreless spell, which lasted for 5:34, ended with a three-pointer by guard Arthur Edwards with 7:40 left. The Crimson Tide missed seven field-goal attempts and three free-throw tries and committed three turnovers in that game-turning stretch.

