Preview: Alabama at Missouri

Missouri rolled through its non-conference schedule while Alabama struggled against a tough non-league slate, but the scripts have flipped since starting SEC play. The Tigers have lost two of their first three SEC games and desperately need a victory when they host the Crimson Tide on Saturday. Alabama moved above .500 in league play with an impressive 80-61 home win over Mississippi State on Wednesday.

The Tigers fell behind by double digits early in Thursday’s 78-75 loss at Vanderbilt, allowing the Commodores to light it up from the outside -- a trend that continued throughout the night. “We’ve got to have better focus coming out, got to be ready to play,” Missouri guard Jabari Brown told reporters. “We’ve got to have our mind ready to play. No excuses. Got to come out and be ready.” The Crimson Tide have taken care of business at home but are looking for their first road win of the season.

TV: 2 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT ALABAMA (8-8, 2-1 SEC): The Crimson Tide are 0-3 on the road, but all three have been decided by eight points or fewer including a 66-58 loss at Georgia last Saturday. Alabama gets after it on defense with guard Retin Obasohan (2.6) and forward Trevor Releford (2.5) ranking first and second in the SEC in steals. The same duo leads the way at the offensive end with Releford averaging 18.9 points and Obasohan chipping in 12.3 per contest.

ABOUT MISSOURI (13-3, 1-2): The Tigers were a top 25 team after an impressive non-conference run that included wins over West Virginia, UCLA and North Carolina State, but they’ve stumbled in the SEC portion of the schedule. They had their 26-game home winning streak snapped by Georgia last week and couldn’t finish the comeback at Vanderbilt. Guards Jordan Clarkson (18.8 points) and Brown (18.4 points) continue to lead the Tigers, but they didn’t get much help against the Commodores.

TIP-INS

1. Clarkson and Brown each have scored in double figures in all 16 of Missouri’s games, the longest streaks to open a season for a Tiger since Kareem Rush did it in the first 21 games of the 2000-01 campaign.

2. Alabama’s eight losses have come by a combined 47 points, while Missouri’s three defeats have come by a total of 10 points. Neither team has lost by double digits yet this season.

3. Missouri is 16-2 in games following a loss under coach Frank Haith.

PREDICTION: Missouri 73, Alabama 68