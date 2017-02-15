Preview: Alabama at Missouri

Having earned a dramatic split against a pair of nationally ranked teams, things should get a whole lot easier for Alabama as it visits Missouri on Wednesday night. The Crimson Tide are coming off a hard-fought 67-58 loss to Kentucky, and will look to vent their frustrations against a Tigers team that is mired near the bottom of the SEC standings.

Four days after knocking off powerhouse South Carolina 90-86 in a quadruple-overtime classic, coach Avery Johnson's Crimson Tide came out flat in the first half against the Wildcats and couldn't recover. "I thought this was going to be a very winnable game, but unfortunately, we didn't have a great first half," Johnson told the media afterward. "We dug ourselves a hole, didn't have great body language and played on our heels. We were a little fearful for some reason in the first half." Missouri has won two of three since a 13-game losing skid, and is coming off an impressive 20-point win over Vanderbilt. It was the 300th career victory for head coach Kim Anderson, who jokingly said of the 72-52 rout: "I bet you guys are surprised."

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, SEC Network

ABOUT ALABAMA (14-10, 7-5 SEC): Braxton Key led the way with 21 points - 17 in the second half - against Kentucky, after scoring just six points in 26 foul-plagued minutes against the Gamecocks. The freshman forward has come alive over his past 10 games, averaging 16.1 points to increase his season average to a team-best 12.2. The Crimson Tide were outrebounded 41-38 by Kentucky, marking just the second time in conference play and the sixth time all season that they have been beaten on the boards, and Alabama enters Tuesday ranked 18th in the nation at 40 rebounds per game.

ABOUT MISSOURI (7-17, 2-10): Texas transfer Jordan Barnett has rediscovered his scoring touch for the Tigers, averaging 21 points in his past three games after recording just eight combined in losses to South Carolina and Florida. He paces the team in scoring at 13.1 points per game and Kevin Puryear (11.5) is the only other Missouri player to average in double figures after coming off a 13-point, eight-rebound showing against the Commodores in which he knocked down all three of his 3-point attempts. Sophomore guard Terrence Phillips paces the team in assists (4.7), but is shooting just 35.1 percent from the field.

TIP-INS

1. Barnett has led the Tigers in scoring in seven of 15 games since becoming eligible to play for Missouri.

2. Alabama ranks last in the SEC in assists per game (11.4).

3. Johnson's son, G Avery Johnson Jr., was held scoreless in 12 minutes against Kentucky after recording a career-best 23 points against South Carolina.

PREDICTION: Alabama 68, Missouri 65