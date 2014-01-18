(Updated: REMOVES extra line space before lede RECASTS first sentence third graph)

Missouri 68, Alabama 47: Jabari Brown matched his career high with 24 points on 7-of-9 shooting as the host Tigers pulled away to even their record in Southeastern Conference play. Jordan Clarkson overcame early foul trouble to record 16 points and five steals for Missouri (14-3, 2-2 SEC), which has won 27 of its last 28 at home. Earnest Ross added 12 points and seven rebounds and Johnathan Williams III tallied nine points and 14 boards for the Tigers.

Shannon Hale scored 12 points to lead Alabama (8-9, 2-2), which lost by double digits for the second time this season. Retin Obasohan added 11 points and Trevor Releford and Levi Randolph chipped in 10 apiece for the Crimson Tide.

Missouri scored the game’s first seven points but couldn’t sustain the dominance, especially after leading scorer Clarkson went to the bench with two early fouls. The Tigers still managed a 31-30 halftime lead on Williams’ jumper in the final minute of the half and opened the second half with a 17-4 run to build a comfortable cushion.

Clarkson and Brown each scored 12 points in the second half as the Tigers pulled away. Missouri committed only seven turnovers while forcing 15 -- nine of which came on steals.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Clarkson and Brown each have scored in double figures in all 17 of Missouri’s games, the longest streaks to open a season for a Tiger since Kareem Rush did it in the first 21 games of the 2001-02 campaign. … Missouri improved to 17-2 in games following a loss under coach Frank Haith. … Alabama shot 29.2 percent from the field including 5-of-20 from 3-point range.