Ingram's 18 points help Alabama rally past Missouri

Freshman guard Dazon Ingram scored 18 points and helped Alabama shake off a sluggish start and rally past Missouri for a 57-54 victory Wednesday at Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Mo.

Ingram hit a pair of free throws that put Alabama up 57-54 with 3.2 seconds to play. Missouri's Terrence Phillips missed a desperation 3-pointer as time expired.

Freshman forward Braxton Key, junior guard Riley Norris and senior forward Jimmie Taylor each finished with nine points for the Crimson Tide (15-10, 8-5 SEC), who bounced back from a loss to No. 13 Kentucky.

Sophomore guard K.J. Walton scored 12 points, and sophomore forward Kevin Puryear finished with 11 points to lead the Tigers (7-18, 2-11 SEC).

Late in the second half, Ingram hit a 3-pointer from the left wing that gave Alabama its first lead since early in the first half. Ingram followed with another 3-pointer, capping a 14-1 run and putting the Crimson Tide up 53-47 with 3:35 to play.

Walton converted a three-point play to cut the Alabama lead to 55-54 with 1:33 to play, but the Tigers couldn't complete the comeback.

Alabama went more than six minutes without a basket in the first half and made only four of their first 23 field-goal attempts. Missouri led 18-8 after a layup by Jordan Geist with 6:43 left in the half. Alabama cut into the deficit with Key and Riley Norris hitting baskets before intermission. Missouri led 23-18 at halftime.

Geist hit a 3-pointer with the shot clock running out that put the Tigers up 45-37 with 7:52 remaining.

The Tigers travel to Tennessee on Saturday. Alabama returns home to face last-place LSU on Saturday.