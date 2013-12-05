FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Alabama 76, North Florida 48
December 5, 2013 / 5:27 PM / 4 years ago

Alabama 76, North Florida 48

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Alabama 76, North Florida 48: Levi Randolph set a career high with 20 points and the host Crimson Tide raced to an 11-0 lead en route to an easy victory.

Nick Jacobs scored 13 points, Jimmie Taylor added a career-best 12 points and Trevor Releford scored 10 points with three steals as Alabama (4-3) built a double-digit advantage after the first three minutes. The Crimson Tide never were threatened in rebounding from two losses in the NIT Season Tip-Off last weekend.

Charles McRoy and Devin Wilson led North Florida (5-5) with eight points apiece. The Ospreys missed eight of their first 10 shots and trailed 19-4 after eight minutes.

Releford capped the 11-0 opening spurt with a 3-pointer with 17:08 to play in the first half. Algie Key’s layup eight minutes in made it 19-4 Alabama, and the Crimson Tide carried a 36-23 lead into the locker room.

A Releford 3-pointer three minutes into the second half gave Alabama a 22-point lead. Randolph finished with three 3-pointers, Releford hit a pair and the Crimson Tide held Travis Wallace, North Florida’s leading scorer at 13.3 points, to just four.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Alabama extended its home winning streak to 14 games. … The Crimson Tide shot 9-for-19 from 3-point range. … North Florida faces two more difficult tests in the next 13 days, playing at Indiana on Saturday and traveling to top-ranked Michigan State on Dec. 17.

