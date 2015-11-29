Preview: Alabama vs. Notre Dame

Notre Dame recovered from a shocking upset with a solid victory 24 hours later, setting up a matchup with Alabama on Sunday in the fifth-place game of the AdvoCare Invitational at Lake Buena Vista, Fla. The 18th-ranked Fighting Irish, who knocked off Iowa 68-62 on Friday after a loss to Monmouth in the first round, is seeking the 1,800th win in program history.

Forward V.J. Beachem looks to finish off a strong tournament for Notre Dame after draining eight 3-pointers and scoring a total of 30 points in the first two games. The Fighting Irish’s offense will get a strong test against the Crimson Tide, who limited 20th-ranked Wichita State to 31.1 percent shooting in a 64-60 victory on Friday. Shannon Hale is averaging 16 points over the last three games for Alabama, which has been outrebounded by an average of 10.4 this season while Notre Dame is plus-8.6. The Irish have won three of the four previous meetings, including the most recent in 2006.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT ALABAMA (3-2): The Crimson Tide had three players in double figures, including Hale with 20 points, in the win over Wichita State that saw them score 19 more than they produced in their first-round game. “It was another outstanding defensive effort by our team,” first-year coach Avery Johnson told reporters, “but the difference between the two games was our offense.” Freshman Dazon Ingram is averaging 8.5 points and 8.5 rebounds in the tournament while fellow guard Retin Obasohan (2-for-11 shooting, 10 points) has struggled.

ABOUT NOTRE DAME (4-1): The Irish were outscored 19-0 off the bench by Monmouth but received 14 points from their reserves Friday - including freshman Matt Ryan’s career-best 11 - while limiting Iowa to three. “I’m still learning about us,” coach Mike Brey told reporters. “I’m trying to figure us out. But I like what those three (bench) guys gave us.” Demetrius Jackson leads the Irish in scoring (18.8) while shooting 56.9 percent and Zach Auguste is averaging 13.4 points and 10.8 rebounds.

TIP-INS

1. Notre Dame F Bonzie Colson is averaging 10.5 points and 10 rebounds in two tournament games.

2. Alabama F Riley Norris scored 12 points against Wichita State after being blanked by Xavier in the first round.

3. The Irish currently are tied with St. John’s at 1,799 wins and would be the eighth program to reach 1,800.

PREDICTION: Notre Dame 68, Alabama 56