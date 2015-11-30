Alabama 74, No. 17 Notre Dame 73

Guard Retin Obasohan scored the winning bucket in the closing seconds as Alabama earned a 74-73 win over No. 17 Notre Dame in the fifth-place game of the AdvoCare Invitational in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., on Sunday.

Obasohan led all scorers with 19 points while also dishing out five assists for the Crimson Tide (4-2).

Fighting Irish guard Demetrius had a chance to be the hero for his team after Obasohan’s winner, but his shot went begging as time expired.

Forward Shannon Hale also contributed 19 points, while guard Arthur Edwards had 15 for Alabama.

The Irish (4-2) were led by guard Steve Vasturia’s 18 points. Forward Zach Auguste had 16 points and 10 rebounds, and guard Demetrius Jackson added 16 points and six assists.

Alabama is back in action Friday at Southern Miss. Notre Dame travels to take on Illinois on Wednesday as part of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.