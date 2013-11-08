Preview: Alabama vs. Oklahoma

Two programs looking to take a step forward after 20-win seasons meet Friday when Oklahoma takes on Alabama in the season opener for both in Dallas. Oklahoma, which lost in the first round of the 2012-13 NCAA Tournament, will have to rebuild its frontcourt and expects a young group of guards to emerge as leaders. Alabama must depend on senior guard Trevor Releford to carry the load early after a rough offseason which saw three players from the rotation leave the program.

Rodney Cooper will also be expected to provide more for the Crimson Tide alongside Releford with Levi Randolph out indefinitely due to a knee injury. The Sooners lost their top three scorers and sophomore guard Buddy Hield is the leading returning point producer. Former Oklahoma high school standout Ryan Spangler, who transferred from Gonzaga, will be a key for the Sooners up front.

TV: 5 p.m. ET, FSN Southwest

ABOUT ALABAMA (2012-13: 23-13, 12-6 SEC): Trevor Lacey transferred to North Carolina State and Moussa Gueye to Valparaiso while Devonta Pollard withdrew from school, leaving coach Anthony Grant with depth concerns. Algie Key, who averaged 17.6 points in community college last season, joins the group and more will be expected from guard Retin Obasohan along with forward Nick Jacobs. “We’re a really motivated team,” Releford told reporters recently. “We don’t want to play in the NIT this year.”

ABOUT OKLAHOMA (2012-13: 20-12, 11-7 Big 12): The 6-8 Spangler, former guard Cameron Clark and Tyler Neal highlight a new frontcourt with leading scorer and rebounder Romero Osby gone. Hield joins fellow sophomores Je’lon Hornbeak and Isaiah Cousins in the backcourt and coach Lon Kruger will be hoping to increase the 16 points combined they produced last season. Without Osby’s post-up game, expect the Sooners to push the tempo more with freshmen Frank Booker and Jordan Woodard.

TIP-INS

1. Releford is the all-time leader at Alabama in steals (194) and is two assists shy of 300 for his career.

2. Clark averaged a team-high 16.8 points during Oklahoma’s five-game exhibition tour in Europe last August.

3. The teams have not met since Jan. 1, 2007 when Alabama recorded a 70-55 victory.

PREDICTION: Oklahoma 68, Alabama 62