Oklahoma 82, Alabama 73: Buddy Hield scored a team-high 19 points as the Sooners rebounded from an early 16-point deficit to beat the Crimson Tide in the opener for both teams in Dallas.

Ryan Spangler, a transfer from Gonzaga, recorded 15 points and 12 rebounds in his debut for Oklahoma, which used a late 8-0 run to seal it. Cameron Clark contributed 14 points and freshman Jordan Woodard added 10 points and seven assists for the Sooners.

Algie Key led the way with 20 points for Alabama, which made seven of its first eight shots in the contest. Retin Obasohan chipped in with 14 points and Trevor Releford, the Crimson Tide’s leading returning scorer, had 12 while limited to 22 minutes by foul trouble.

Obasohan recorded eight of his 10 first-half points as Alabama jumped to a 26-10 lead before Hield helped the Sooners score 22 of the next 27 to take the lead. Key was 5-for-5 to finish with 12 points in the opening half as the Crimson Tide edged in front 41-40 at intermission.

Alabama led by two before 3-pointers by Hield, Frank Booker and Clark keyed a 16-7 run that gave Oklahoma a 65-58 advantage with 8:07 remaining. The Crimson Tide pulled within 67-66 after a Releford 3-pointer, but Hield’s dunk started an 8-0 run that gave the Sooners the cushion they needed.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Alabama G Levi Randolph, who was not expected to suit up, played 31 minutes and scored eight points. … Oklahoma is 27-2 in its last 29 season openers and one of the losses was to the Crimson Tide in 2002. …The Sooners made 7-of-21 from 3-point range and the Crimson Tide was 3-of-15.