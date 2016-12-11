Preview: Alabama at Oregon

Oregon star forward Dillon Brooks’ return to the starting lineup could come as soon as Sunday when the 24th-ranked Ducks continue their non-conference schedule against visiting Alabama, which is looking to avenge a 72-68 loss in last season’s matchup. After missing the Ducks’ first three games due to offseason foot surgery, Brooks is averaging 13.7 points in six games off the bench.

The Ducks set a school scoring record on a season-high 60 percent shooting in last Saturday’s 128-59 victory over Savannah State as Brooks took another step forward with 22 points in 13 minutes. "Alabama, Montana, Vegas and Fresno are the games he has to get ready for the start of conference,” coach Dana Altman told reporters. “I hope to keep moving those minutes up. He feels great and is progressing as we hoped.” While Oregon has won five straight following a 65-61 loss to Georgetown, Alabama is coming off a 77-68 loss at Texas on Dec. 2. The Crimson Tide struggled against Oregon’s stellar frontcourt a year ago but have a new weapon this season in freshman forward Braxton Key, who is averaging 13 points and five rebounds over the last three games.

TV: 6 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT ALABAMA (4-3): Freshman guard Dazon Ingram is averaging 10.3 points and 4.4 assists for the Crimson Tide, who held a players-only meeting after being outscored by 21 in the second half against Texas. Alabama’s bench is averaging 33 points and outscoring opponents by 17.4 points per game but will be without junior wing Nick King (illness) on Sunday. Sophomore forward Donta Hall is averaging 5.8 points and a team-leading 7.5 rebounds over the last four games for coach Avery Johnson’s squad, which ranks among the SEC leaders in scoring defense (62.4 points per game) and turnover margin.

ABOUT OREGON (7-2): The Ducks have been as good as advertised near the basket with forwards Jordan Bell and Chris Boucher combining for 51 blocks, while the backcourt has received a boost from freshman point guard Payton Pritchard, who had 13 assists against two turnovers in the rout of Savannah State. “I am seeing a lot of confidence in him,” Brooks told reporters. “He’s trying to run the team like all the rest of the point guards did in the past. He’s really looking for guys and he can score, too.” The Ducks have also been impressed by 6-11 junior college transfer Kavell Bigby-Williams, who made a case for more playing time with his first double-double last Saturday.

TIP-INS

1. The Ducks are 98-13 all-time at Matthew Knight Arena, including 30 straight wins.

2. Alabama’s three losses – against Dayton (77-72), Valparaiso (68-60) and Texas (77-68) – have been by a combined 22 points.

3. Oregon has held eight straight opponents under 70 points.

PREDICTION: Oregon 76, Alabama 61