No. 24 Oregon rallies late to down Alabama

EUGENE, Ore. -- Two years ago, Oregon fans were among those chanting "We Want 'Bama" in football.

The Ducks got their shot at Alabama in basketball on Sunday and almost regretted it.

No. 24 Oregon scored the final nine points of the game to break a late tie and rally for a 65-56 win over the Crimson Tide on Sunday night at Matthew Knight Arena.

Guard Tyler Dorsey scored 19 points to lead the Ducks (8-2), who won their sixth straight game.

"We made some big shots at the end," Dorsey said. "We just made simple plays and closed the show. It was a close call."

Guard Dylan Ennis broke a 56-56 tie when he beat the shot clock on a 3-pointer with 1:38 left to give Oregon the lead for good.

"That was lucky," Oregon coach Dana Altman said. "Dylan hit a tough shot."

Forward Dillon Brooks followed with a jumper to make it 61-56 with 43 seconds left. The Ducks added four free throws in the final few seconds.

Forward Donta Hall scored 14 points to lead Alabama (4-4) while Ar'Mond Davis added 10 points.

"This team this year has a lot of potential and we're showing flashes of it, but we're just hoping to get a consistent pattern of execution on offense, defending the three-point line, rebounding the ball and taking and making our wide-open threes," Alabama coach Avery Johnson said.

Oregon led 31-23 at halftime and Dorsey scored a basket and added a 3-pointer to push the lead to 36-25 before guard Dazon Ingram made a pair of jumpers for Alabama and guard Corban Collins hit a 3-pointer to get the Tide within 38-32. Forward Braxton Key followed with a basket to get Alabama within four before center Chris Boucher dunked for Oregon.

Davis cut the lead to 42-39 on a three-point play, but Dorsey made a 3-pointer and Ennis drove for a basket to put Oregon up 47-39. Alabama got a three-point play from forward Jimmie Taylor to get within 47-42 before Brooks scored for the Ducks. Guard Avery Johnson Jr. scored to get the Tide within 53-48 before Hall had back-to-back dunks to pull the Tide within one.

Hall converted a tip-in to put the Tide ahead 54-53 with 4:08 left to play before Dorsey hit a 3-pointer for Oregon. Hall dunked again to tie the game 56-56 with 3:09 left to play.

Alabama took a 5-0 lead when Collins made a 3-pointer and Key added a dunk.

Boucher got the first points for Oregon to start a 12-0 run before Dorsey added a 3-pointer. Forward Jordan Bell dunked to give Oregon its first lead at 7-5 with 15:28 left to play before guard Casey Benson added a 3-pointer and a layup to put the Ducks up 12-5.

Taylor stopped the run with a basket for Alabama before Boucher made two free throws to put Oregon up 14-7. Davis scored for Alabama before the Ducks got nine in a row beginning with a dunk by Boucher and a 3-pointer by Brooks.

Guard Payton Pritchard scored for Oregon and Benson made two free throws to push the lead to 23-9 before Davis converted a three-point play for the Crimson Tide and Hall scored to get the Tide within 23-14.

Guard Dylan Ennis made two free throws for Oregon and center Kavell Bigby-Williams scored to put the Ducks up 27-14 and Dorsey added a three-pointer as Oregon went ahead 30-16.

Hall had a dunk and Key scored before Hall dunked again to get the Crimson Tide within 30-22. Brooks made a free throw for Oregon, but Collins added a free throw to get Alabama within 31-23 at halftime.

NOTES: Oregon extended its longest home winning streak to 31 straight games, which is the third-longest active streak in NCAA. ... Oregon is 2-0 against the Southeastern Conference this season with victories over Tennessee and the Crimson Tide. ... Alabama played without starting forward Nick King, who is out with an undetermined illness that caused him to lose 10 pounds during the week. ... New Oregon football coach Willie Taggart made his first public appearance in Eugene during the game.