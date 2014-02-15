Preview: Alabama at South Carolina

Trevor Releford delivered Alabama its second victory in a month on Tuesday, but the Crimson Tide still have plenty of work to do in order to improve their seeding for next month’s SEC tournament. Alabama travels to South Carolina on Saturday to face the SEC’s cellar-dwelling Gamecocks, after Releford’s 3-pointer lifted the Crimson Tide to a 67-64 upset of third-place Mississippi to end a four-game losing streak. The Gamecocks snapped a three-game losing streak and earned their second conference victory Thursday, beating Vanderbilt 65-59.

South Carolina will have a quick turnaround in its attempt to win back-to-back games for the first time since Dec. 30-Jan. 3, after a winter storm pushed the Vanderbilt contest from Wednesday to Thursday. The Gamecocks have two losing streaks of three games and a six-game skid this season, but pulled down 26 offensive rebounds to upend Vanderbilt. The Crimson Tide has yet to win a game away from home, bringing a 0-7 road mark into Saturday’s contest.

TV: 4 p.m. ET, SEC Network, ESPN3

ABOUT ALABAMA (10-14, 4-7 SEC): The Crimson Tide’s offense revolves around Releford, who is seventh in the SEC in scoring at 18.7, sixth in field-goal percentage at 50.2 percent and second in free-throw shooting at 90.6 percent. Freshman Shannon Hale scored 15 points against the Rebels, reaching double figures for the seventh time in 11 SEC contests. The Crimson Tide have allowed an average of 44.8 second-half points in the past six games.

ABOUT SOUTH CAROLINA (9-15, 2-9 SEC): Freshman guard Sindarius Thornwell has scored in double figures in six of his past seven games, averaging 16.9 points during that stretch with a team-high 19 points against Vanderbilt. Brenton Williams averages a team-high 13.8 points and leads the SEC in free-throw percentage at 96.3 points. The Gamecocks have struggled on defense, especially during conference play during which they have allowed a conference-worst 48.3 percent shooting.

TIP-INS

1. Retin Obasohan and Releford are 1-2 in the SEC in steals, combining for 4.3 per contest.

2. South Carolina ranks second in the SEC in 3-point shooting at 36.9 percent, while Alabama is last at 29.3 percent.

3. The Crimson Tide have won 24-of-37 meetings with South Carolina all-time, and the last nine contests have been decided by 10 or less points.

PREDICTION: Alabama 71, South Carolina 68