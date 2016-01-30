Preview: Alabama at South Carolina

South Carolina gets a chance to avenge its first defeat of the season when it hosts Alabama in a Southeastern Conference matchup Saturday. The Crimson Tide spoiled No. 22 South Carolina’s 15-0 start with a 73-50 home rout on Jan. 13, but they’ve lost three of four since.

South Carolina never was in the first meeting, as Alabama raced out to an early lead and was 13-of-28 from 3-point range while holding the Gamecocks to 35.8 percent shooting overall and 3-of-18 from beyond the arc. The Crimson Tide followed that impressive performance with three straight losses but rallied for a 63-57 home win over Tennessee on Tuesday to snap the skid. South Carolina lost to that same Tennessee team on the road last Saturday before bouncing back with an 84-74 home triumph over Mississippi State on Tuesday. The Gamecocks are looking for their third straight win over the Crimson Tide at home, where they are 11-0 this season.

TV: 6 p.m. ET, SEC Network

ABOUT ALABAMA (11-8, 2-5 SEC): The Crimson Tide have been competitive in coach Avery Johnson’s first season, as five of their eight losses have come by 10 points or fewer - including each of the last three. Alabama’s fate largely is determined by the performance of the duo of guard Retin Obasohan (15.2 points) and forward Shannon Hale (11), who combined for 42 points against Tennessee. Sophomore swingman Riley Norris (7.6 points, 4.5 rebounds) has stepped up his game in SEC play, averaging 10 points and 5.9 rebounds - including a 27-point outburst in the first meeting with the Gamecocks.

ABOUT SOUTH CAROLINA (18-2, 5-2): The Gamecocks have been dominant on the glass all season and outrebounded Mississippi State by 25 – their widest advantage on the glass since 2007. Senior forward Michael Carrera (13.7 points, 7.1 rebounds) led the charge Tuesday with career highs in points (34) and rebounds (15), and has averaged a whopping 19.2 and 9.4 over the last five games. Carrera leads five Gamecocks who average double digits in scoring, but the 15.7 turnovers they force per game – including 7.1 steals – play a big role in getting South Carolina going at the offensive end.

TIP-INS

1. South Carolina has had at least one double-digit scorer off the bench in 14 games this season, including each of the last three.

2. Alabama is 9-1 when holding opponents under 70 points but 2-7 when allowing 70 or more.

3. The Gamecocks have not been outscored in the paint this season and have held a double-digit advantage in that category 13 times.

PREDICTION: South Carolina 73, Alabama 68