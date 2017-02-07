It has been more than 10 years since No. 16 South Carolina put together back-to-back 20-win seasons and, thanks to a hot start from head coach Frank Martin's Gamecocks, they have a shot at ending that drought with plenty of season left as they entertain Alabama on Tuesday. South Carolina sits alone atop the SEC standings on the strength of a four-game winning streak, while the Crimson Tide are reeling heading into the only meeting of the season between the conference foes.

South Carolina will be looking for a stronger effort Tuesday after allowing Georgia to roar back from nine points down with just over three minutes to go before ultimately subduing the Bulldogs 77-75. PJ Dozier was the difference-maker, scoring seven of his 21 points in the final two-plus minutes to help the Gamecocks complete their first season sweep of Georgia in eight years. Reaching the 20-win plateau in back-to-back campaigns for the first time since 2004-06 will require handling a Crimson Tide team that began the season as a defensive force but has struggled mightily of late, allowing an average of 84.5 points in losses to Arkansas and Auburn. "We are a much better defensive team then we showed," Alabama coach Avery Johnson told reporters.

TV: 6:30 p.m. ET, SEC Network

ABOUT ALABAMA (13-9, 6-4 SEC): The Crimson Tide came into the tilt with Auburn allowing fewer than 65 points per game on the season, but were torched by a Tigers team that shot a blistering 15-of-27 from beyond the arc - prompting Johnson to lament: "(I've) learned a little bit more about this team every day, but we just cannot allow a team to make 15 3-pointers on us." Freshman guard Braxton Key continues to provide the kind of top-line scoring Alabama had lacked earlier in the season, averaging 17.2 points over his last six games to bring his season average to 12.1. Dazon Ingram had 16 points against Auburn to join Key in double figures on the season (10.2), while adding five rebounds, four assists and a season-best five steals in defeat.

ABOUT SOUTH CAROLINA (19-4, 9-1): Defense has been the name of the game for the Gamecocks, who are allowing the eighth-fewest points in the nation entering Tuesday (61.5) and have forced at least 15 turnovers in every SEC contest while holding opponents to 26.3 percent from beyond the arc on the season - the best mark in the country. Senior guard Sindarius Thornwell has been sensational since returning from a team-imposed six-game suspension, averaging 19.3 points and 7.1 rebounds in 10 games. Dozier is averaging 19 points over his past two games, and backcourt Duane Notice averaged 16 points over that span while knocking down 6-of-12 attempts from 3-point range.

TIP-INS

1. The Crimson Tide are 4-5 against nationally-ranked teams with Johnson at the helm.

2. The Gamecocks' backcourt has accounted for 81 percent of the team's scoring over the past five games.

3. Alabama leads the all-time series 26-16.

PREDICTION: South Carolina 84, Alabama 66