With last year’s NCAA Tournament snub lingering in their memories, South Carolina fans have to be concerned about how the Gamecocks’ late-season swoon might play with the selection committee. A win over Alabama in Friday’s SEC Tournament quarterfinals would help ease their minds.

The Gamecocks lost four of their last six and five of their last eight to close the regular season, beginning with a 90-86 four-overtime home loss to the Crimson Tide on Feb. 7. Coach Frank Martin’s team is still widely considered a lock to make the 68-team field for the first time since 2004, but another loss to Alabama would lead to some restless moments while the brackets are announced Sunday evening. “If your question is do I feel we’re going to be in the NCAA Tournament, my answer is yes. But I felt that way last year, too,” Martin told reporters. “Now, our so-called resume is a little different this year. The numbers are better ... . We’re in a real good place this year. But right now, my only concern is that game Friday.” Alabama routed Mississippi State 75-55 on Thursday and hopes to keep the momentum going in Nashville, perhaps with a chance to play its way back onto the bubble or even claim an automatic bid with an SEC Tournament title.

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, SEC Network

ABOUT ALABAMA (18-13): The key to the Crimson Tide’s success is at the defensive end, and they held the Bulldogs to 39.1 percent overall and 2-for-12 from 3-point range in their tournament opener. Alabama lacks a consistent go-to guy at the offensive end, as freshmen Braxton Key (12 points, 5.6 rebounds) and Dazon Ingram (10.5 points, 4.5 rebounds) are the only players averaging double-digit scoring, but a deep bench is full of role players who can step up at any time. It was reserve guard Corban Collins (6.7 points) who caught fire against Mississippi State, hitting four 3-pointers en route to 14 points.

ABOUT SOUTH CAROLINA (22-9): The Gamecocks also hang their hats on their defensive prowess – they rank second nationally in 3-point defense (29.2 percent) and fifth in turnovers forced per game (17.4). Martin also has at his disposal one of the SEC’s most dynamic offensive players in guard Sindarius Thornwell (21.2 points, 7.3 rebounds), who had 11 20-point games in conference play. The Gamecocks get most of their scoring from the backcourt with Thornwell, PJ Dozier (13.6 points, 4.8 rebounds) and Duane Notice (10.4 points) the only players averaging double digits, though big man Chris Silva (9.9 points, 5.7 rebounds) came on strong in conference play.

TIP-INS

1. South Carolina hasn’t reached the SEC Tournament semifinals since 2006.

2. Alabama is 16-2 when attempting more free throws than its opponent – the Crimson Tide were 17-for-26 at the line Thursday, while Mississippi State was 3-for-6.

3. The Gamecocks forced at least 15 turnovers in all but one SEC game and averaged 20.1 points off turnovers in league games.

PREDICTION: Alabama 69, South Carolina 66