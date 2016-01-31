South Carolina 78, Alabama 64

Senior forward Michael Carrera and junior guard Sindarius Thornwell combined to score 34 points and lead South Carolina to a 78-64 win over Alabama on Saturday in an SEC game at Colonial Life America Arena in Columbia, S.C.

Carrera, a Venezuelan, posted his fifth double-double of the season with 20 points and 11 rebounds.

While Carrera struggled from the field, making only 3 of 12 shots, he connected on 12 of 14 free throws.

Thornwell also struggled from the field, making only 4 of 9 on his way to 14 points.

Crimson Tide senior guard Retin Obasohan scored a game-high 23 points.

Alabama (11-9, 2-6 Southeastern Conference) has lost six of its last eight games.

Alabama trailed almost the entire game. Obasohan sank a 3-point jumper midway through the first 20 minutes to put the Crimson Tide on top at 20-19.

Carrera followed with a 3-pointer and South Carolina (19-2, 6-2) opened a nine-point lead when Thornwell connected from downtown to give the Gamecocks a 35-26 advantage heading into halftime.

The Crimson Tide closed to within six on a couple of occasions and even got to within 45-40 in the second half, but the Gamecocks didn’t wilt.

Guard Duane Notice’s free throw and 3-pointer, along with two Carrera free throws, pushed the lead back to nine and the Gamecocks were sitting pretty.

Alabama committed 30 fouls that resulted in South Carolina heading to the free throw line 46 times. The Gamecocks made only 28.