Alabama 58, Southern Miss 55

Guard Retin Obasohan scored 20 points to help Alabama hold off Southern Miss 58-55 on Friday at Reed Green Coliseum in Hattiesburg, Miss.

Guard Arthur Edwards added 17 points for the Crimson Tide. Alabama won its third straight game and improved to 5-2 under first-year coach Avery Johnson.

Guard Khari Price scored 16 points and sophomore Eddie Davis III added 11 for the Golden Eagles (0-6).

After posting back-to-back wins over ranked opponents Notre Dame and Wichita State, the Crimson Tide struggled to shake Southern Miss.

Alabama trailed 43-41 before taking control with a 12-0 run on a pair of 3-pointer each by Obasohan and Edwards.

Price’s 3-pointer got the Golden Eagles to within 58-55 with 15 seconds remaining and Alabama guard Dazon Ingram missed two free throws with nine seconds left. Southern Miss had a chance to tie, but guard Michael Ramey’s 3-pointer with one second remaining was off the mark.