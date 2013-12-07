Preview: Alabama at South Florida

South Florida coach Stan Heath thinks his team’s chemistry is at an all-time high after the Bulls rallied from 17 points down to defeat George Mason last game. South Florida looks to make it two in a row when its hosts Alabama on Saturday. The Crimson Tide snapped a two-game skid against overmatched North Florida their last time out.

South Florida’s comeback helped it avoid a three-game losing streak. “What I saw was our team really coming together,” Heath said. “It looked like we were playing with a purpose and it looked like we had total focus. Everybody was playing unselfish basketball.”

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT ALABAMA (4-3): The Crimson Tide are 4-0 at home on the season but have lost all three games away from Tuscaloosa. This will be the first true road game for Alabama, which dropped a pair of games at Madison Square Garden in the NIT Season Tip-Off against Duke and in three overtimes to Drexel. Leading scorer Trevor Releford is one of four players averaging double figures at 16.3 points.

ABOUT SOUTH FLORIDA (5-2): The Bulls start a three-game homestand against the Crimson Tide, against whom they haven’t played since suffering a 123-97 defeat in 1971. South Florida was picked eighth in the preseason American Athletic Conference poll and is led by Victor Rudd, who is scoring 14.3 points per game. Freshmen stars Chris Perry and John Egbunu have combined to score 16.3 points and pull down 11.1 rebounds a game.

TIP-INS

1. South Florida’s freshman class was ranked 12th nationally by HoopScoop.com and 21st by ESPN Recruiting News and is regarded as Heath’s best recruiting class at USF.

2. The Bulls are 3-2 at home, including a 26-point loss to No. 11 Oklahoma State late last month.

3. Releford recently went over 1,400 points for his career and is 19th on the school’s all-time scoring list.

PREDICTION: South Florida 75, Alabama 71