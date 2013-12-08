South Florida 66, Alabama 64: Victor Rudd scored a team-high 15 points and Chris Perry produced his second straight double-double as the Bulls held off the visiting Crimson Tide.

Perry had 14 points and 14 rebounds and Anthony Collins had seven points and nine assists as South Florida (6-2), which rallied from 17 points down to win its last game, needed to fend off an Alabama rally to win its second straight. Collins hit five straight free throws in the final minute but his miss on his final attempt opened the door for Alabama in the final seconds.

The Crimson Tide (4-4), who are 0-4 away from home on the season, got a career-high 20 points from Retin Obasohan and 17 from Trevor Releford, who fouled out with 34 seconds to go. Alabama had three shots to either tie the game or take the lead after Collins missed the final free throw, but John Egbunu blocked one attempt and Levi Randolph missed a 12-footer on the baseline as time expired.

Randolph scored nine of his 12 points in the first half but South Florida erased a seven-point deficit and gained a 29-25 advantage by intermission. Releford, the lone senior scholarship player on the Alabama roster, scored nine straight points as the Crimson Tide reversed a five-point deficit to claim a 44-40 lead with 11:21 to play.

But South Florida soon responded with an 8-0 run and took a 50-46 lead with 7:21 to play after getting two short jumpers by Perry in the run. The Bulls opened up a 60-52 lead with 2:29 left and never trailed again.

GAME NOTEBOOK: It was the first true road game of the season for Alabama, which is 0-3 on neutral courts. ...Releford recently went over 1,400 points for his career and is 19th on the school’s all-time scoring list. ... Nick Jacobs scored 10 points for Alabama.