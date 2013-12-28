Preview: Alabama at UCLA

UCLA should be fine offensively when they begin Pac-12 play against USC on Jan. 5, but there are still things to fine-tune during the Bruins’ final non-conference game on Saturday against visiting Alabama. “We have 40 more minutes to get better, especially defensively,” coach Steve Alford told reporters. “Then it’s into the conference and that’s what counts.” The Bruins need to be careful not to overlook Alabama, which has suffered close losses to Xavier, Wichita State and Oklahoma.

While UCLA’s frontcourt is a work in progress, wing Kyle Anderson appears to be in midseason form. The 6-9 sophomore scored a career-high 23 points in last Sunday’s 83-60 win over Weber State, and he’s a constant triple-double threat while averaging 14.7 points, 8.9 rebounds and 6.7 assists. UCLA and Alabama share one common opponent in Duke, with the Bruins losing 80-63 on Dec. 19 and Alabama falling 74-64 on Nov. 27.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT ALABAMA (5-6): All six of Alabama’s losses have been by 10 or fewer points, including last Saturday’s 77-74 loss to Xavier. “We’re very hungry as a team,” guard Trevor Releford told Al.com. “We know once we get over that hump, all the players are going to have confidence and it will be something to build on.” The Crimson Tide boast a solid backcourt with Releford (team-high 17 points per game) and Retin Obasohan (13.9 points, 2.8 steals), but their rebounding margin of only plus-1.5 has factored into the team’s inability to close out games.

ABOUT UCLA (10-2): Guard Jordan Adams averages a team-high 18.9 points for the Bruins, who are scoring 86.4 points per game while shooting 52.6 percent from the field. Adams, Anderson and freshman Zach LaVine have provided solid backcourt play, but the Bruins need more production from twin forwards Travis and David Wear, who combined for five rebounds against Weber State. Freshman Bryce Alford has made a case for more playing time while leading the Pac-12 with a 3.5-to-1 assist-to-turnover ratio.

TIP-INS

1. Alabama has lost 18 straight games when allowing at least 70 points.

2. The teams are meeting for the first time since UCLA defeated Alabama 62-59 in the second round of the 2006 NCAA Tournament.

3. UCLA has recorded more assists than turnovers in each of its 10 victories.

PREDICTION: UCLA 86, Alabama 72