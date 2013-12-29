(Updated: CORRECTS time in graph 4)

UCLA 75, Alabama 67: Tony Parker scored 16 points to lead five players in double figures and the Bruins scored the game’s final eight points from the foul line to defeat the visiting Crimson Tide.

Jordan Adams collected 14 points and nine rebounds and Norman Powell added 13 points for UCLA (11-2), which won its second straight following a 17-point loss to Duke. Kyle Anderson chipped in 13 points, seven assists and six rebounds despite battling cramps in the second half.

Trevor Releford paced Alabama (5-7) with 34 points off the bench on 11-for-15 shooting, including six 3-pointers. Levi Randolph added 12 points for the Crimson Tide, who fell to 0-7 in games decided by 10 or fewer points.

UCLA led 20-9 midway through the first half before Alabama made four 3-pointers in the final five minutes to move ahead 34-33 at the break. Releford rallied the Crimson Tide from a nine-point deficit in the second half by scoring 10 points during a 14-5 run and tied the game at 67 with 1:34 to play.

Alabama failed to score again as the Bruins converted eight straight free throws to remain unbeaten in nine home games. Parker made six of his seven shots from the field and was 4-for-5 from the foul line.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Releford, who entered the game averaging a team-high 17 points, came off the bench for the first time this season due to a disciplinary issue. … Alabama lost its 19th straight game when allowing at least 70 points. … UCLA has recorded more assists than turnovers in each of its 11 victories.