Preview: Alabama at Vanderbilt

Alabama has had alittle trouble with consistency as it tries to make a case for an NCAA Tournament bid while alternating wins and lossesthroughout February. Coming off a win over South Carolina, theCrimson Tide would like to change that trend with a victory at Vanderbilt on Saturday. To do that,they’ll need to knock off a Commodores squad that won at Tuscaloosa in the teams’ first meeting this season on Valentine’s Day.

CoachKevin Stallings’ Vanderbilt squad has won five of seven, thanks in part to anoffense that has scored at least 70 in four of the team’s last fiveoutings -- hitting 84 percent from the field in thesecond half of Thursday’s win over Tennessee. Damian Jones (14.8 points per game)and Riley LaChance (12.4) are the only two double-figure scorers forthe Commodores, though Luke Kornet comes off a 21-point outingagainst the Volunteers. The Crimson Tide counters with guard LeviRandolph, who leads the team in scoring (14.8), assists (2.4),steals (1.4) and minutes (35.1) per game.

TV: 4 p.m. ET, FSN, ESPN3

ABOUT ALABAMA (17-11, 7-8 SEC):The maturation of freshman Riley Norris has been a bright spot forthe Crimson Tide as the 6-7 swingman has shown flashes ofhis ability while continuing to gain confidence with more playing time. He had a career-high14 points in an overtime loss to Georgia last weekend, and he was afront line anchor against South Carolina while all the other Tide big mendealt with injuries or foul trouble. ”It’s no cliché that freshmenbecome sophomores at some point during the year,” Alabama coachAnthony Grant told al.com. “I think he’s matured to that pointwhere he understands what we need out of him and what it takes to tryto win.”

ABOUT VANDERBILT (16-12, 6-9):Following the big win on Thursday, Stallings spent much of Friday apologizing for his profane commentsto one of his players that were caught on national TV after thecontest. Guard Wade Baldwin IV was clapping at Tennessee’s Armani Moore inthe postgame handshake line and Stallings lashed out him with an expletive-filled tirade that he regretted on Friday, but the veteran coach was not suspended by the university. “What didn’t I dowrong? I probably did about everything wrong you can do,” Stallings told reporters. “I used the wrong language, used the wrong words, wrong time.I haven’t found anything right about it yet.”

TIP-INS

1. Alabama has announced thatstarting G Ricky Tarrant, who is the team’s second-leading scorer (13.1), will miss the rest of the season with aruptured plantar fascia that he suffered Jan. 27 against Florida.

2. The Tide will also likely bewithout F Michael Kessens and F Shannon Hale, who were both hurtagainst South Carolina on Tuesday.

3. Vanderbilt has won 11 of thelast 12 meetings between the two schools in Nashville, though Alabama was victorious in the last such meeting in February of 2013.

PREDICTION: Vanderbilt 69,Alabama 66