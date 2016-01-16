Preview: Alabama at Vanderbilt

It’s been a big week for Alabama sports -- a football national championship and then basketball team knocked off previously unbeaten South Carolina -- and now the Crimson Tide hit the road trying to keep the good streak going against SEC foe Vanderbilt on Saturday. Alabama bounced back from a blowout loss to Kentucky with an easy victory over the Gamecocks, while the Commodores come in with some momentum after snapping a three-game losing streak with an easy victory over Auburn.

The Crimson Tide have had their troubles scoring this year, ranking last in the SEC in scoring at 66.5 points a game, but coach Avery Johnson’s first squad at Alabama also holds opponents to 65.3 points and 39.8 percent shooting from the field. The 73-point performance against South Carolina -- the team’s highest output since November -- was fueled by forward Riley Norris’ career-high 27 points, though he only averages 7.6 points on the season. Norris’ eight 3-pointers in that game could be hard to come by against Vanderbilt, which ranks among the nation’s best in 3-point percentage defense (.272) and overall field-goal percentage defense (.371). Coach Kevin Stallings’ offense is balanced, with six players averaging between 8.7 and 14.8 points, led by Wade Baldwin IV (14.8) and Damian Jones (13).

TV: 6 p.m. ET, SEC Network

ABOUT ALABAMA (10-5, 1-2 SEC): In his first season as Alabama coach, Johnson has had to learn the college game, having spent his coaching career in the NBA prior to coming to Tuscaloosa. He seems to be learning his team well, especially making moves like putting Justin Coleman to the bench and starting Norris against South Carolina, with Norris finishing with a team-record eight 3-pointers in the upset of the Gamecocks. “This team has a lot of character, a lot of fiber and they understand based on me trying to be consistent as a coach that I really have an intense evaluation of our team after every seven games,” Johnson told reporters. “So after I did that evaluation and I looked at what we were going to be dealing with with South Carolina, I decided to change the lineup and fortunately, it really worked out for us.”

ABOUT VANDERBILT (9-7, 1-3): If there was a question of the impact Luke Kornet would have in his return from a torn MCL that sidelined him for five games, the junior forward showed his impact with a triple-double in a win over Auburn on Tuesday, his third game back from the injury. Kornet had a school-record 10 blocked shots to go with 11 points and 11 rebounds to notch the second triple-double in school history. “Obviously, Luke’s presence around the goal was critical,” Stallings told reporters. “People wondered what I was talking about when he was out and I said we had something that was missing. And there was a little glimpse of it tonight of what he can do.”

TIP-INS

1. Crimson Tide G Arthur Edwards leads the team and is fourth in the SEC with his .459 3-point percentage.

2. While Kornet had the second triple-double in school history, Baldwin nearly had the third, finishing with 17 points, a career-high 10 assists and seven rebounds in the win over Auburn.

3. Alabama leads the all-time series 68-67, but the Crimson Tide have won just once at Vanderbilt since 1990, going 1-12 over that span.

PREDICTION: Vanderbilt 68, Alabama 65