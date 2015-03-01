Vanderbilt 73, Alabama 66

Vanderbilt73, Alabama 66: Wade Baldwin IV had 15 points, including a 4-of-5 effort from3-point range, to help the Commodores come from behind in the secondhalf for a home win over the Crimson Tide.

MatthewFisher-Davis added 13 points and six rebounds for Vanderbilt (17-12,7-9 SEC), which won its third straight. James Siakam had 12 pointsand Luke Kornet chipped in with 11 off the bench for the Commodores,who shot 11-of-19 from beyond the 3-point arc.

RetinObasohan led Alabama (17-12, 7-9) with 16 points, while Levi Randolphadded 13 despite shooting 5-of-13 from the field. Rodney Cooper had12 points and Michael Kessens had 10 points offthe bench.

Alabamastarted fast, scoring the game’s first seven points before theCommodores finally got on the board nearly four minutes into thecontest. The lead was down to four with just over seven minutes to go in the half before the Tide went on a 16-6 run to go up 14 before a pair ofBaldwin 3-pointers in the final minute helped cut the lead to 11 atthe break.

Vanderbilt turned up its defense in the second half, holding Alabama without afield goal for nearly six minutes to start and just three points inthe first 9:29 of the half, going on a 20-3 run keyed by apair of Baldwin 3-pointers. Alabama was down just four with over sixminutes to play but went more than four minutes without a point asthe Commodores went up by eight and finished off the win.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Alabama G RileyNorris had just three points on 1-of-8 shooting but snagged agame-high 10 rebounds to lead the Tide, who won the battle of theboards, 37-29. … Vanderbilt was helped by a big edge at thefree-throw line, hitting 20-of-25 from the charity stripe, comparedto Alabama’s 8-of-10. … The Commodores’ leading scorer, DamianJones, came into the game averaging 14.5 points but scored nine on3-of-11 shooting.