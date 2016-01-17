Vanderbilt 71, Alabama 63

Vanderbilt forward Jeff Roberson picked up his third double-double of the season and guard Riley LaChance scored a season-high 18 points as the Commodores knocked off Alabama 71-63 in Nashville’s Memorial Gym on Saturday.

Roberson (16 points, 11 rebounds) also dished out five assists.

The Commodores led nearly from start to finish and led by double digits late, although Alabama kept it from getting out of hand thanks to four 3-pointers by guard Arthur Edwards in the final 2:12.

Vandy also owed some of its success to miserable foul shooting by Alabama, which came in shooting 66 percent but managed barely half that (7 of 20, 35 percent) on Saturday.

Alabama forward Shannon Hale was the Tide’s best weapon, scoring 13 on an array of deft moves around the hoop. But ‘Bama’s chances were effectively over when Hale knocked LaChance to the floor on a 3-point attempt with 3:16 left; LaChance hit all three, and Vandy’s lead stood at 16.

Alabama didn’t climb within single digits again until Edwards’ last 3-pointer, in the game’s final seconds.

A 3 by LaChance gave the Commodores the first double-digit lead, 43-32, with 15:02 left.

Vanderbilt led 33-31 after a closely contested first half. Despite the presence of center Luke Kornet, who blocked 10 shots in his last game against Auburn, Alabama took the ball to the rim with success almost the entire half. The Crimson Tide outscored Vandy 24-6 in the paint in the half.