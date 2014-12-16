Preview: Alabama at Wichita State

Wichita State’s student section has often gone unfilled this season, a fact that hasn’t gone unnoticed by coach Gregg Marshall. The students have a chance to redeem themselves Tuesday when the 11th-ranked Shockers host Alabama, which is seeking its first true road victory in more than a year. Marshall, whose team has won three in a row since losing to Utah on Dec. 3, wrote an impassioned letter to students last week asking them to use their free tickets.

The students have been missing a Shockers team that has won 22 consecutive home games and ranks 18th nationally in rebound margin at plus-9.4. Wichita State boasts one of the top backcourts in the country in Fred VanVleet, Ron Baker and Tekele Cotton, along with a top scoring threat in senior forward Darius Carter, who had 18 points and 11 rebounds in Saturday’s 77-68 win at Detroit. The Shockers should be tested by an athletic Alabama team that ranks second in the SEC at 78 points on 45.9 percent shooting.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT ALABAMA (6-2): Rodney Cooper scored a game-high 23 points in Saturday as the Crimson Tide bounced back from a 97-84 loss at Xavier with a 65-53 win over Tennessee Tech. Guard Levi Randolph averages a team-high 17.8 points along with 5.1 rebounds for Alabama, which has struggled defensively while allowing 71.4 points per game. Starting point guard Ricky Tarrant, who is averaging 13.4 points, did not return after leaving Saturday’s contest in the first half with cramps, and it’s unclear whether he’ll be available to face the Shockers.

ABOUT WICHITA STATE (7-1): Baker is averaging a team-high 18.5 points for the Shockers, who have held their first eight opponents under the 70-point mark. Baker ranks among the top 30 nationally at 47.1 percent from 3-point range, but VanVleet is a surprising 7-of-30 from beyond the arc for the Shockers, who are 78-8 at home since the start of the 2009-10 season. Freshman forward Rashard Kelly strengthened his case for more playing time with nine points in 21 minutes off the bench in Saturday’s win over Detroit.

TIP-INS

1. Wichita State has won 36 of its last 38 regular-season non-conference games.

2. The Crimson Tide missed 10 of their 35 free-throw attempts on Saturday after entering the game leading the nation from the foul line at 80 percent.

3. The Shockers have led at the half in 18 straight games, dating back to Feb. 11 against Southern Illinois.

PREDICTION: Wichita State 79, Alabama 63