Preview: Alabama vs. Wichita State

Ron Baker had to carry most of the load for the Wichita State offense and his 25-point performance was almost enough in the first round of the AdvoCare Invitational at Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Baker will try to duplicate his performance as the 20th-ranked Shockers begin play in the tournament’s consolation round Friday against Alabama.

Baker’s fellow All-American candidate Fred VanVleet is out with a hamstring injury and fellow backcourt threat Landry Shamet is lost for 10-12 weeks with a foot injury. Wichita State still took USC to the wire in the first round Thursday before falling 72-69 in the first round. The Shockers hope to take advantage of Alabama, which is a team in transition under first-year coach Avery Johnson after losing its top three scorers from last season. The Crimson Tide shot just 30.9 percent from the field and coughed up an early lead before losing to an experienced Xavier squad 64-45 in a first-round game on Thursday.

TV: Noon ET, ESPN3.

ABOUT ALABAMA (2-2): In addition to shooting the ball poorly, the Crimson Tide turned the ball over 18 times and were outrebounded 47-31 by unbeaten Xavier. Leading scorer Retin Obasohan (11 per game) was held to two points on 0-for-6 shooting in the first round while Shannon Hale (10.8) contributed 10 as nine players scored at least two points. Sophomore guard Justin Coleman, who will get an expanded role this season, has poured in 28 points combined in the last two games.

ABOUT WICHITA STATE (2-2): VanVleet, who also has been bothered by an ankle injury, is not likely to play in the tournament; Baker took over by making 6-of-10 from 3-point range in the first round. Baker is averaging 21.5 points for the Shockers, who have also lost to Tulsa, while Cleveland State transfer Anton Grady has posted 10.5 points per game. Freshman forward Markis McDuffie stepped up with his first career double-figure effortThursday, scoring 14 to go along with four steals.

TIP-INS

1. Alabama junior F Jimmie Taylor is averaging two blocks in the first four games and boasts 107 in his career.

2. Baker, a senior, has made 191 career 3-pointers – including 13-of-30 this season.

3. Highly regarded Alabama freshman G Dazon Ingram scored six points and grabbed a season-best nine rebounds in the first round.

PREDICTION: Wichita State 70, Alabama 58