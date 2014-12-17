FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Wichita State 53, Alabama 52
December 17, 2014 / 4:46 AM / 3 years ago

Wichita State 53, Alabama 52

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updated: CORRECTS to 13-1 in graph 2)

No. 11 Wichita State 53, Alabama 52: Darius Carter scored a game-high 16 points, including a dunk with 11.9 seconds left, and the host Shockers rallied from an 11-point second-half deficit to edge the upset-minded Crimson Tide.

Ron Baker added 14 points and five boards while Fred VanVleet collected nine points, seven rebounds and five assists for the Shockers (8-1), who closed the game on a 13-1 run and extended their home winning streak to a school-record 23 games. The Shockers escaped with the victory when Rodney Cooper’s 3-point attempt missed the mark at the buzzer.

Shannon Hale and Levi Randolph scored 13 points apiece for Alabama (6-3), which was seeking its first win over a ranked opponent in a true road game since Feb. 21, 2004. Ricky Tarrant contributed seven points and four assists as the Crimson Tide fell to 1-3 against Wichita State over the last five seasons.

Alabama held the Shockers scoreless over the final 3:03 of the opening period and led 25-24 at the break. Wichita State, which rallied from a 10-point deficit to defeat Detroit 77-68 on Saturday, fell behind 51-40 when Hale drained a 3-pointer with just under six minutes remaining.

Wichita State responded with a 9-0 run and pulled even at 51 on Rashard Kelly’s jumper with 1:23 left. Alabama regained the lead when Randolph converted one of two free throw attempts, but Carter’s dunk sealed the comeback win.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Alabama ended the Shockers’ streak of leading at the half at 18 games. … Alabama F Jimmie Taylor had six points and five rebounds before fouling out with 4:26 remaining. … Wichita State G Tekele Cotton, who came in averaging 10.9 points, was held scoreless on 0-of-6 shooting, including 0-of-4 from 3-point range.

