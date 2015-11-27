Alabama 64, No. 20 Wichita State 60

Alabama forward Shannon Hale scored 20 points as the Crimson Tide beat a ranked team for the first time in almost five years, knocking off short-handed No. 20 Wichita State 64-60 in a losers’ bracket game of the AdvoCare Invitational in Orlando, Fla., on Friday.

Alabama forward Riley Norris made two free throws with 7.4 seconds left to make it a two-possession game, and Shockers guard Ron Baker missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

Norris finished with 12 points. Baker led Wichita State with 15.

Wichita State senior forward Anton Grady was taken off the court on a stretcher with 3:07 left after he took an inadvertent blow to the head from Alabama guard Dazon Ingram while turning to run up court. Grady laid face down on the court, motionless, for several minutes before medical personnel moved him onto his back and onto the stretcher, and then transported him to a hospital.

“Anton is alert and awake and talking,” Wichita State coach Gregg Marshall said after the game. “He has feeling in his extremities but he can’t move.”

Marshall said Grady was conscious while being treated on the court.

Wichita State was without guard Fred VanVleet, an All-American candidate who missed his third game because of a hamstring injury, and backup freshman point guard Landry Shamet (foot).

The Tide had lost 21 consecutive games against ranked teams, dating to a Jan. 18, 2011, win over Kentucky.

Alabama (3-2) will play Sunday against the winner of Notre Dame-Iowa later Friday.

The Shockers (2-3) have lost two games in the tournament and almost certainly will fall out of AP poll after 42 consecutive appearances, the fourth-longest streak in the nation.