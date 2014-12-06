Preview: Alabama at Xavier

Alabama is scoring at a rate not seen in 10 years and the Crimson Tide will try to continue that trend when they visit Xavier in a nonconference game Saturday night. Alabama has scored at least 70 points in each of its first six games for the first time since hitting that mark in its first 11 in 2004-05. Xavier didn’t score less than 80 in its first five games but was held in the low 70s while losing its final two games last weekend at the Wooden Legacy tournament in Anaheim, Calif.

Matt Stainbrook, the 6-10, 263-pound center for the Musketeers, has been a handful for opposing teams this season, averaging 16 points and 8.1 rebounds while shooting 72.6 percent from the field, placing him in the top six in the Big East in each of those categories. Jimmie Taylor will likely draw the responsibility of guarding Stainbrook, but he started last season’s game against Xavier and went scoreless in eight minutes of the 77-74 victory by the Musketeers. Stainbrook, meanwhile, scored 17 points in that meeting and grabbed six rebounds.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network

ABOUT ALABAMA (5-1): The Crimson Tide entered Thursday leading the nation in free-throw shooting at 81.2 percent and Levi Randolph was atop that category individually until missing his first free throw in 37 attempts in Tuesday’s win against South Florida. Randolph had made 38 straight dating to last season when he missed the second of two free throws with 56 seconds left Tuesday, leaving him one shy of tying the school record. Randolph, a 6-5 guard, has seen his averages and percentages explode across the board this season, as he’s averaging a team-high 19.5 points, nearly 10 more than he averaged a year ago.

ABOUT XAVIER (5-2): Trevon Bluiett is a nice complement to Stainbrook, as the 6-6 freshman is averaging 16 points and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 55.7 percent from the field and 50 percent from long range. However, he’s coming off a season-low nine points on 4-for-12 shooting in Sunday’s loss to Long Beach State in the Wooden Legacy third-place game. Dee Davis is a proven setup man for the Musketeers, averaging six assists, which is second in the Big East.

TIP-INS

1. Xavier plays three of its next four games against SEC and owns an 11-4 record against the conference since the 2008-09 season.

2. The Musketeers and Crimson Tide are among the eight teams entered in next season’s Orlando Classic.

3. Xavier has graduated each of the last 94 men’s basketball players who played as seniors, including Stainbrook.

PREDICTION: Xavier 84, Alabama 77