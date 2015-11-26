Preview: Alabama vs. Xavier

Xavier’s last effort did not meet its high standards - and the unbeaten Musketeers look to make amends when they take on Alabama on Thursday in the first round of the AdvoCare Invitational in Orlando. Xavier followed up impressive victories over Michigan and Missouri with a sloppy 78-66 triumph against Northern Kentucky on Monday.

“It’s all state of mind,” Xavier coach Chris Mack told reporters. “You are what you earn every single day. You are what your effort was that particular day. Our effort wasn’t good enough (Monday).” The Musketeers, who have seven players averaging at least nine points, must be alert against a Crimson Tide squad that posted 105 points last time out versus Louisiana. Alabama lost its top three scorers from last season’s team and first-year coach Avery Johnson is looking for daily improvement from a young group. The Crimson Tide, with seven freshmen and sophomores on the roster, is a threat from the 3-point line after draining 15 last time out.

TV: Noon ET, ESPN2.

ABOUT ALABAMA (2-1): The Crimson Tide rebounded from an 80-48 loss to Dayton with their performance against Louisiana, in which they shot 54.2 percent from the field and forced 15 turnovers. Guard Retin Obasohan, who scores 14 points per game to lead the team, has converted 6-of-12 from beyond the 3-point arc and forward Shannon Hale (11 points) is 5-of-10. Riley Norris stepped up with 18 points off the bench against Louisiana and fellow sophomore Justin Coleman is averaging nine points and five assists.

ABOUT XAVIER (4-0): The Musketeers are in the middle of five games in 10 days and will need to use their strong depth and balance to make a run in the tournament. Sophomore guard Trevon Bluiett tops the team in scoring (14.3) and freshman Edmond Sumner (13) has made an immediate impact for Xavier, which has made the NCAA Tournament in nine of the last 10 seasons. Senior forward James Farr is averaging a double-double (10 points, 10 rebounds) and 6-10 junior Jalen Reynolds is also off to a strong start (10.5 points, eight rebounds).

TIP-INS

1. Xavier leads the series 4-3, with victories in the last two meetings – including a 97-84 triumph last season.

2. Alabama freshman G Dazon Ingram has impressed in the early going, averaging 9.3 points, six boards, 4.3 assists and 1.7 steals.

3. The Musketeers have won 16 of 21 games against current members of the SEC since 2008.

PREDICTION: Xavier 80, Alabama 70