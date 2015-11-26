EditorsNote: Updates opponent in graf 2

No. 23 Xavier 64, Alabama 45

Guard Trevon Bluiett scored 15 points while forward Jalen Reynolds recorded 10 points and nine rebounds as No. 23 Xavier pulled away in the second half to defeat Alabama 64-45 on Thursday in the first round of the AdvoCare Invitational in Orlando, Fla.

Guard J.P. Macura came off the bench to contribute 14 points, five rebounds and four assists for the Musketeers (5-0), who meet USC in Friday’s semifinals. Xavier, which led 27-24 at halftime, enjoyed a 47-31 rebounding advantage and registered 17 assists on 21 field goals.

Forward Shannon Hale and reserve guard Justin Coleman scored 10 points apiece for the Crimson Tide (2-2). Hale and Coleman were a combined 7-for-18 from the field and 4-for-13 from 3-point range while their teammates were 10-for-37 and 1-for-15.

The Musketeers took control with a 16-4 run to start the second half as Bluiett contributed half the points, including a pair of 3-pointers. Alabama guard Brandon Austin’s bucket with 11:42 remaining cut the deficit to 45-32 before Xavier increased its advantage to 20 after Macura capped a 9-2 run with a 3-pointer.

The Crimson Tide scored nine of the first 11 points and enjoyed their last lead when Hale’s 3-pointer made it 16-15 with five minutes left in the first half. The Musketeers led 27-21 before Hale drilled another 3 three seconds prior to intermission.