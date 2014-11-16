Preview: Alabama State at Arkansas

Arkansas begins coach Mike Anderson’s fourth season in Fayetteville with high hopes, but the Razorbacks could be in for a challenge when they open the season against visiting Alabama State on Sunday. The Razorbacks were picked to finish third in the SEC behind sophomore Bobby Portis, a preseason All-SEC selection. Their opener might not be an easy one against the Hornets, who are picked to win the Southwestern Athletic Conference.The Razorbacks return six of their top seven scorers from last year’s team that won 22 games and reached the second round of the NIT. Among them are three players who averaged double-digit scoring in Portis, Rashad Madden and Michael Qualls. Arkansas counts on its pressure defense to create turnovers that lead to easy baskets — a hallmark of Anderson’s teams — but might have difficulty doing so against an athletic Alabama State roster that features an experienced backcourt.

TV: 5 p.m. ET, SEC Network Plus

ABOUT ALABAMA STATE (2013-14: 19-13): The Hornets have an impressive nucleus returning with senior Luther Page, tabbed preseason defensive player of the year in the SWAC, leading the way. Page was joined on the all-conference first team in the preseason by junior teammates Jamel Waters and Bobby Brown. Waters is the catalyst at the offensive end — he averaged 14.5 points and 6.1 assists a year ago — but DeMarcus Robinson (11.5 points) is a capable scorer and Brown can score inside and outside.

ABOUT ARKANSAS (2013-14: 22-12): The Razorbacks return a whopping 73 percent of their scoring from last year’s team that led the SEC with 80.1 points per game. That includes leading scorer Madden, who averaged 12.7 points a year ago, and Portis, who scored 33 points in just 40 minutes of action during two exhibition contests. The Razorbacks appear to have some quality depth — always a key in Anderson’s frenetic system — as they racked up 108 bench points during the two exhibition contests.

1. The Razorbacks topped 100 points four times last season and were held below 70 only five times.

2. Arkansas, which averaged 7.4 made 3-pointers per game last season, was just 3-for-19 from 3-point range in its final exhibition game.

3. Alabama State has not faced an SEC opponent since an 84-35 loss at Florida on the opening weekend of the 2012-13 season.

PREDICTION: Arkansas 93, Alabama State 78