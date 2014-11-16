Arkansas 97, Alabama State 79: Bobby Portis poured in 24 points on 9-of-11 shooting as the host Razorbacks withstood a challenge from the Hornets to win their season opener.

Anthlon Bell scored 20 points and Michael Qualls added 13 for Arkansas (1-0), which racked up 14 steals. Alandise Harris also chipped in with 13 points and a team-high six rebounds for the Razorbacks.

DeMarcus Robinson scored 21 points on 7-of-9 shooting to lead Alabama State (1-1), which was 0-for-6 from 3-point range in the second half. Bobby Brown added 14 points and Maurice Strong had 11 to go along with a game-high eight rebounds for the Hornets.

Arkansas finally gained some separation from the upset-minded Hornets early in the second half, when the Razorbacks forced turnovers on three straight possessions and Portis scored seven points during 9-0 run to pull out to a 62-54 lead. Alabama State got within 65-62 with 12:58 left, but the Razorbacks outscored the Hornets 32-17 the rest of the way.

The Razorbacks led by as many as six in the first half but allowed the Hornets to hang around with hot outside shooting. Alabama State went 9-for-12 from 3-point range in the first half and both teams shot 50 percent or better overall before heading to the locker room tied at 48.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Arkansas forced 23 turnovers and improved to 20-1 under coach Mike Anderson when the opposition has 20 or more. … The Razorbacks improved to 44-0 against current Southwestern Athletic Conference teams, including 8-0 against the Hornets. … Alabama State’s 48 points are the most Arkansas has allowed in the first half of a season opener since giving up 52 to Massachusetts to start the 1994-95 campaign.