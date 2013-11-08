Preview: Alabama State at Illinois

Illinois enjoyed a surge in its first season under coach John Groce in 2012-13 and is looking forward to another step up in the Big Ten. The Fighting Illini will look for another strong start when they open the 2013-14 campaign by hosting Alabama State on Friday. Illinois won its first 12 games last season and dashed all the way to the NCAA Tournament despite running into some trouble in the Big Ten.

Groce changed the system dramatically on offense and defense and is bringing in recruits to fit the new mold, including freshman guard Kendrick Nunn. The top 100 recruit is expected to play on the wing in Groce’s up-tempo system while firing away from the outside and taking over some ball-handling responsibilities from Tracy Abrams. The Hornets lost their two leading scorers from a team that won just 10 games last season.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT ALABAMA STATE (2012-13: 10-22, 8-10 Southwestern Athletic Conference): The Hornets will need to find a way to replace the production of Joshua Freelove (13.6 points) and Phillip Crawford (12.6) with holdovers and a six-man recruiting class. Alabama State is expected to use a three-guard lineup and surround the perimeter, led by sophomore Jamel Waters. “Jamel came in as a freshman last year and did some good things,” coach Lewis Jackson told the school’s website, “and I like to think he is better this year.”

ABOUT ILLINOIS (2012-13: 23-13, 8-10 Big Ten): The Fighting Illini are returning only three regulars but brought in a strong recruiting class, led by Nunn and wing Malcolm Hill. The freshman class includes five players, and a pair of transfers join the returning three to provide Groce with a roster that should not have to take a step back. “It’s a completely different time than last year,” Groce said. “It’s got it’s challenges, but it’s been a lot of fun. We’ve gotten a lot better since. … we started.”

TIP-INS

1. Illinois G Rayvonte Rice averaged 16.8 points for Drake in 2011-12 before transferring and is expected to start for Groce.

2. The Fighting Illini will play their first five games at home before heading to UNLV on Nov. 26.

3. Darius Paul, the younger brother of recently graduated Illinois leading scorer Brandon Paul, transferred to the Illini from Western Michigan and will sit out the season.

PREDICTION: Illinois 90, Alabama State 62