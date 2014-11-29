Preview: Alabama State at Utah

Utah looks to complete a sweep of its own Thanksgiving Tournament when it hosts Alabama State on Saturday. The Utes dispatched Texas-Pan American and North Dakota in the first two rounds of the round-robin tourney. Utah played without leading scorer Jordan Loveridge on Friday due to a knee injury but shot 67 percent from the field and never trailed in winning its third straight game.

Alabama State, the preseason favorites in the Southwest Athletic Conference, split its first two games while averaging 84 points. The Hornets led SEC foe Arkansas by double digits in the second half last week before wilting down the stretch in a 97-79 setback. Turnovers plagued the fast-paced Hornets as the Razorbacks scored 27 points off 23 miscues.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT ALABAMA STATE (2-2): The Hornets finished 19-13 last season and returned 11 players this campaign, including all five starters. A dreadful first half cost Alabama State a chance against North Dakota in the first round of the Utah Tournament, but the Hornets put things together to knock out Texas Pan-American on Friday. Wendell Lewis had 14 points and nine rebounds in the 91-79 victory.

ABOUT UTAH (4-1): Loveridge, averaging 11.5 points, was a late scratch Friday and is questionable to face Alabama State. Kenneth Ogbe started in his place and recorded seven points and seven rebounds, but 7-foot freshman Jakob Poeltl of Austria was the star. Poeltl, already drawing comparisons to Andrew Bogut, made all 10 of his field-goal attempts, grabbed 12 boards and blocked five shots in the blowout.

TIP-INS

1. The Utes entered Friday’s game shooting 50.3 percent from the field.

2. Alabama State has scored at least 90 points in three of its four games this season.

3. The Hornets and Utes will be meeting for the first time.

PREDICTION: Utah 88, Alabama State 70