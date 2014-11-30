Utah 93, Alabama State 62: Delon Wright scored a game-high 24 points and the host Utes continued their torrid shooting pace capping a sweep of their Utah Thanksgiving Tournament.

Utah (5-1), which entered the game ninth in the nation in field goal percentage (53.3) and shot 67 percent from the field in Friday night’s win over North Dakota, shot better than 50 percent from the field (53.3) for its fourth straight game and got 19 points from Kenneth Ogbe. Jakob Poeltl, who made all 10 of his field goal attempts a night ago, was 5-for-6 from the field and scored 11 points while finishing with a game-high eight rebounds despite being hampered by foul troubles.

Jamel Waters paced Alabama State (2-3) with 19 points. The Hornets, who defeated Texas-Pan American on Friday, got eight points apiece from Bobby Brown and DeMarcus Robinson.

Leading 32-29, Utah went on an 11-0 run aided by a five-point possession when Alabama State’s Robert Ojeah was assessed a flagrant foul on Ogbe late in the first half. Ogbe hit both free throws and Wright buried a 3-pointer on the ensuing possession and the Utes eventually took a 49-33 lead into the break.

Utah never trailed and opened up a 33-point lead in the second half. Dakarai Tucker scored 12 points off the bench, and Wright added seven rebounds and six assists.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Utah played without forward Jordan Loveridge for the second straight game as he sat out with a knee injury. ...Utah’s Dallin Bachynski scored 10 points off the bench. ...The Utes host undefeated and No. 10 Wichita State on Wednesday.